A boon to your pandemic cooking

Tired of putting a meal together for the family every day in between your work from home schedule? Mamagoto, Sly Granny and Dhaba Estd 1986 by Azure Hospitality have rustled popular sauces, curries and gravies to serve customers the best ‘at home’ line of products to assist them in preparing delicious, hassle-free recipes in less time.

The retail menu offers freshly made sauces and dips such as Chinese stir fry, Kung Pao sauce; Chili Oil that enhance the taste of any Asian dish; Thai Red Curry paste to satiate the classic Thai food craving, and Canteen Momo sauce from Mamagoto.

“After introducing the DIY kits from Sly Granny, our retail menu is yet another attempt to provide our consumers with their favourite dishes, and make them experience our delicious offerings, while they sit in the comfort of their homes,” says Rahul Khanna, co-founder, Azure Hospitality.

Bringing alive the organic elements, Sly Granny offers a range of pasta sauces and dips. There’s the traditional Italian base made from garlic and olive oil for an Aglio-E-Olio pasta; the Curry Leaf and Mustard Mayo Dip to accompany Nachos, made from crushed curry leaves, mustard seeds and curry powder.

Dhaba Estd. 1986 brings Indian gravies and marinades to the table, prepared by in-house chefs in small batches with no preservatives. “Our artisanal gravies include Korma Gravy that is made with brown onions, cashew nuts, coconut, chironji, curd and home ground Indian spices; Kadhai Masala Gravy and Makhani Gravy. In the Marinades section, we have Achaari Tikka, Malai Tikka and Tikka Marinade – a vintage recipe by Dhaba,” adds Kabir Suri, co-founder, Azure Hospitality.

This is not it. There are even pickles; Sliced Ginger pickle, Classic Green Chilli Pickle, Raw Papaya, and the Sweet Raw Mango Chutney.

“The idea is to keep coming up with innovations so that we can bring something new to the table,” says Suri.

To order, log on to: azurehospitality.com/retail or call +91 85888 94564