What dish has India ordered the most during COVID-19 lockdown? Find out!

HYDERABAD: Delivery platform Swiggy launched its StatEATistics report: The Quarantine Edition that highlights some interesting food and order trends when people were indoors - from the most ordered dish to the number of orders delivered in the past few months.
What’s India been ordering during the lockdown?
The findings are derived from Swiggy’s order analysis in the past few months across cities that the brand is present in.
- Chicken Biryani still holds the top spot with over 5.5 lakh orders
- While the quarantine has opened a Pandora’s box of behavioral changes that have become the ‘new normal’, some old habits die hard. For instance, India’s love for Biryani continues to grow, even today.
- When people weren’t whipping up Dalgonas or baking Banana Bread, they found comfort in their biryanis, which continued to rule the roost with nearly 5.5 lakh orders. Clearly, no distancing rules applied to the ever-favorite biryani! This was followed by orders for Butter Naan and Masala Dosa.
- 73,000 bottles of sanitisers and hand wash along with 47,000 face masks as the definition of ‘essentials’ changed during these uncertain times.
- Nearly 129,000 ordered Choco Lava Cake. The humble Gulab jamun and chic Butterscotch Mousse Cake followed suit.
- On average, 65,000 meal orders were placed by 8pm each day to make sure food arrives in time for dinner. This was thus the busiest hour for Swiggy delivery partners and restaurants. On average, they chose to tip Rs 23.65, with one particularly generous customer tipping Rs 2500!