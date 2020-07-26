Apple Oats Crumble  

Monish Gujral By

Express News Service

Ingredients

Apples red and ripe, peeled and cut: 2 Brown sugar: 4 tsp Cinnamon powder: 1 tsp Raisins soaked in rum: 2 tsp Butter: 5 tsp Oats: 1 cup

Method

Arrange the apples in a glass baking dish Rub three tsp melted butter and three 3 tsp browns sugar over the apples Sprinkle raisins Mix oats with butter and one tsp brown sugar and gently sprinkle over the apples Bake for 25-30 minutes Serve hot with cream fresh

The author owns the Moti Mahal chain of restaurants. monishgujral.com