Ingredients
- Apples red and ripe, peeled and cut: 2
- Brown sugar: 4 tsp
- Cinnamon powder: 1 tsp
- Raisins soaked in rum: 2 tsp
- Butter: 5 tsp
- Oats: 1 cup
Method
- Arrange the apples in a glass baking dish
- Rub three tsp melted butter and three 3 tsp browns sugar over the apples
- Sprinkle raisins
- Mix oats with butter and one tsp brown sugar and gently sprinkle over the apples
- Bake for 25-30 minutes
- Serve hot with cream fresh
The author owns the Moti Mahal chain of restaurants. monishgujral.com