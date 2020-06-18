STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad-based Dadu's Sweets makes immunity-boosting sweets

​Nutritionist Moulika, in a video endorsing the concept, shares that Indian condiments and dry fruits do a great service to our body.

Published: 18th June 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis and their food can never stay far away from each other. Keeping this in mind and the fact that most want to embrace immunity-boosting foods, city-based Dadu’s Sweets has launched a special immunity-boosting sweet box with six flavours with no or minimal sugar.

Nutritionist Moulika, in a video endorsing the concept, shares that Indian condiments and dry fruits such as anjeer (fig), tulsi (holy basil), adrak (ginger) and khajoor (dates) do a great service to our body. Consuming them every day not just boosts your immunity, but also helps you with good digestion, breathing and skin. 

Muskaan Dadu, the marketing head who also handles the new concepts at the sweet store and restaurant, says that once they did a soft launch of the product, they started getting inquries. “These Ayurveda-inspired sweets are delicious and appropriate for the Covid-19 times. Although we have got many requests asking for details, we are able to do a limited number. Many are loving the six flavours in a `600 box of half kg. 

"Amla (usiri) is a good detoxifying agent while tulsi is a rockstar when it comes to building immunity. We have used khajoor, anti oxidant and adrak (ginger), an anti-bacterial root which battles throat infection.   We have cashed on the natural taste of these ingredients and have used no or minimal sugar to ensure that it is tasty and healthy too."

Currently, they can give a maximum of 20 packets even for bulk orders.

