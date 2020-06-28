Chefs cook up the past amid isolation  

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Memories of childhood are stress busters. Gurugram-based Nazneen Shakur has turned her kitchen into a portal to a pleasant past in the past two months to take her two children to the tables of her wonder years.

"Of late, I’ve been craving the food I ate while growing up in Lucknow. Now I’ve enough time on my hands to call up relatives to find many old recipes. There is a Lucknow dish called Takey ki Sabzi which is made with gram flour and shaped like small coins. I couldn’t find the recipe online. So I got on the phone to Lucknow to Amritsar to Noida to Manchester, until I finally got the formula for my authentic dish," she smiles.

These last few months have been full of 'back-to-the-past' moments. "Comfort food gives us a sense of well-being and pleasure, while fulfilling emotional needs. When we feel stressed, our body creates cortisol, or the stress hormone. Cortisol can make us crave sugary, salty and fatty foods, because our brain thinks it needs fuel to fight the threat causing the stress. During such times, comfort food does the trick. It helps the stress hormone levels drop significantly," says Vijay Thapliyal, Executive Chef, The Lodhi, Delhi.

It's not just amateur foodies like Nazneen who are looking for forgotten recipe books to get a bite of nostalgia. Even professionals are succumbing to the lost and found game. Ravi Shankar Sharma, Executive Chef, Novotel Ahmedabad, is one of them. He makes a delicious Alu Matar ka Nimona.

Chef Gaurav Wadhwa, Founder of Delhi-NCR-based Theos, has an interesting comfort food memory to share. When he opened the restaurant after the lockdown, an old lady came in looking for sweet buns with tutti frutti for her grandson. Gaurav apologised for not baking commonly available breads. But she wanted him to bake a batch of buns specially for her. Moved, the founder-chef agreed.

"When the bread came out of the oven, I checked for taste and suddenly realised what she was speaking about. Those buns reminded me of exactly how life should be—simple, sweet, warm and soft," he says. Gaurav has decided to add the childhood favourite to his menu.

Coming from Uttar Pradesh, Chef Neeraj Tyagi, Director of Culinary at Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, recalls the variety of dishes prepared in the family kitchen which was both innovative and nutritious. "The pandemic has forced us to go back to our childhood in search of foods which are immunity boosters" he says.

Being a fan of the farm-to-table concept, Tyagi uses seasonal produce to recreate the fresh flavours of the dishes served at home in his village. It’s time for time travel, back to the kitchen of old.

Bun Maska by Chef Gauarav Wadhwa, Founder, Theos

Ingredients

All purpose flour: 2 cups

Salt to taste

Instant Yeast: 1-5 tsp

Sugar: ½ cup

Butter: 1/2 cup

Hot Milk: ½ cup

For filling

Coconut: ½ cup grated

Tutti Frutti: 1/2 cup

Sugar: 2 tbsp

Honey: 2 tbsp

Cardamom Powder to taste

Method