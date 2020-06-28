STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi-based restaurateur-couple are their own tag-team

Suveett and Meghha Kalra talk about 15 years of togetherness in love and business and coming up with Ardor 2.1 in 2012.

Published: 28th June 2020

The restaurateur-couple Suveett and Meghha

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Sometimes, even though you choose different paths you end up being together. Like Suveett, an MBA from Symbiosis Pune, and Meghha, a certified jewellery designer. "We met through parents and got married in 2005. Within two meetings I was sure he is the one for me. Sometimes, love happens and then marriage, for us it was vice-versa," says Meghha,  who was working part-time with Hazoori Lal and Tanishq, then.

Initially, they worked together on Suveett’s import business of adhesives and chemicals. "Meghha and I used to travel extensively to China, Italy, Germany and Australia for business meetings. Though it was more remunerative, it was boring, while F&B is more exciting," says 39-year-old Suveett.

The food lovers finally came up with Ardor 2.1 in 2012. Both believe in teamwork. "It’s a dynamic business so roles interchange sometimes. We just need to have the right partnership to have the right product quality. Ultimately what matters is that our team should win," adds Suveett.

Working together can get tricky sometimes, but that is where understanding plays the role, they say. "If you understand your partner well, then you know how your partner will react to particular things. We hardly get into a heated debate. We sit quietly for some time, and then pick up the same issue after an hour. Both of us have different viewpoints but we are pretty positive people," Suveett says, and Meghha adds.

Before COVID, they had a well-set routine. "We shuffled between Delhi and Gurugram, depending on the meetings and nature of work. Our day started around 9 am. I would do yoga and Meghha would do her routine chores. I would leave around 11:30am for CP and she would join me there. It’s a well-balanced family where everybody takes up their roles to face the challenges. The day would end around 12:30-1 am," adds Suveett.

These days, they are busy working on new products and steps to take in generating confidence in customers. "We will have to win this battle. It’s just the matter of how much time it takes. Eating out is an emotion. We need to maintain social distancing and not emotional distancing. Ultimately, people will come out. We are always looking to improvise upon experiential dining," says Suveett.

But they don’t plan to open the restaurants anytime soon. "Opening the outlets makes no sense at this moment with daily rise in cases, lack of confidence from the people coming forth and lack of policy from the government in allowing liquor service. All these factors are detrimental to starting operations. We are in a location where starting the take away will land us in a net loss position," he adds. The first month of the lockdown was a good change for the busy couple.

"We are with kids 24x7. The only time we get for ourselves is after we put them to bed. I have also managed to find time for painting and writing shayari," says Meghha, 38. She recites a few lines: "Fursat mile toh kabhi baith kar sochna, Tum bhi mere apne ho ya sirf hum hi tumhare hain."

Suveett has taken up an online software development course, but he misses going for swimming. The couple believes that their contrasting personalities and perceptions keep them in check. If Suveett is taking a bold step, Meghha counterbalances.

"We go on a vacation once a year together, and twice with the family. We believe in living in now because tension leke bhi kya hoga, jo hona hai woh hona hi hai (what’s the point of being tensed. What has to happen will happen)", Meghha signs off.

  • Things he likes about her "She is very bold and positive. She has an uncanny ability of emotional intelligence. She knows what the other person wants"

  • Things she likes about him "He is very disciplined and organised"

  • Things he finds about her "When we are discussing something, she usually keeps quiet, whereas I look for constant communication. But, she surprises with her reply"

  • Things she finds funny about him "Nothing comes to my mind, he is so perfect"

  • A habit of his she wants to change "Just the smoking thing"

  • A habit of hers he want to change "Nothing, we should accept people the way they are and then respect their opinions. Change of personalities is gradual, it happens with time."

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp