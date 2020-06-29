Online culinary contest to recognise moms and their dishes

By Express News Service

Designed to recognise and reward Indian mothers and their delectable dishes, Indian culinary platform, Culinary Culture, has partnered with Ghost Kitchens for an ongoing #MeriMAAsterChef contest.



The initiative intends to highlight the sentiment of Maa Ke Haath Ka Khaana (food prepared by the mother). Participants have an opportunity to ‘Make their Maa famous’ and win cash prizes.

The winner, runner up and second runner up will receive Rs 1,00,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000. One lucky participant will get an opportunity to convert her passion for cooking into a real business, which will be backed by Ghost Kitchens as a part of its ‘Mompreneur’ initiative.

Commenting on this opportunity, Vir Sanghvi, Chairman, Culinary Culture, said, “I’ve always believed that mothers are what makes India great. They unify us, and nowhere is this truer than in the field of food. Every time you ask a chef, ‘who the best cook he or she knows?’, the answer is always ‘mummy’.

Because the food we grow up on is mummy’s food and will always stay with us. MeriMAAsterChef is our attempt to honour the great mothers of India and we are excited to partner with Karan and Ghost Kitchens, who will help some of these mothers turn their passion into a business.”



Karan Tanna, Founder & CEO, Ghost Kitchens, feels “mom’s food is always a staple, and yet never fails to have a differentiator. We are honoured to have an opportunity to work with a mother, who has it in her to convert her passion into a business.

I personally feel all moms are winners and I am looking forward to appreciating the work of all contestants.” The five-member jury comprises culinary personalities Vir Sanghvi, Chairman, Culinary Culture; Lisa Ray, actress, author and activist; Vicky Ratnani, Celebrity Chef; Zorawar Kalra, Founder and MD, Massive Restaurants and Ritu Dalmia, Chef-Owner, Diva Group of Restaurants will judge the contest. Karan Tanna will judge the special ‘Mompreneur’ award.

To participate, shoot a one-minute video of your mother preparing her signature dish and describe why the dish is special.



Contestants will have to upload the video on their respective Instagram accounts by using #MeriMAAsterChef and tagging @culinarycultureco in the caption. Last date for participation is June 30, 2020.