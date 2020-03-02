Smoke House Deli 2.0: Organic meals, quirky wall art and a housecat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Today, Smoke House Deli 2.0 opens its doors at DLF Avenue, Saket. The brand has relaunched in a new avatar where art meets good food. Here, gracing the yellow walls are eccentric hand drawn illustrations by artist Priya Dali on nature and vintage gadgets of the past.



There’s also a housecat Saem who is said to be very friendly and loves hugs. Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, says, “Over the last 10 years, Smoke House Deli has evolved along with its patrons. Lifestyles have changed but our patrons have remained, which speaks volumes for the love and loyalty the brand enjoys. However, there has been a gap between the demand for quick, fresh, and healthy food and its accessibility. SHD 2.0 mindfully fills that gap, championing sustainable and seasonal produce, served with a touch of Smoke House Deli’s classic indulgence. We have consciously moved towards goodness and health in this evolution, and created a fresh new menu and artfully curated interiors so that you can take a moment to fuel not only your body but also your mind.”

In addition tool’ favourites like Baconator Burger and Classic Mac ‘n Cheese, patrons can enjoy vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly diets, which include organic eggs, thin-crust pizzas. rolled and handmade pastas, single estate cold brew coffees. A new station called, Goodness to Go, will dish out quick meals, healthy shakes and smoothies, salads and sandwiches, cold-pressed juices.



Jaydeep Mukherjee, Business Head, Smoke House Deli, “In its newest avatar, the menu at Smoke House Deli 2.0, has been expanded to include more options that feature 100 per cent organic ingredients that come straight from local farms so that our patrons can have the best of both flavour and health, handmade from scratch. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do hereon!”