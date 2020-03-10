Decoding the Teaory

Himajaa Indukuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The aroma of freshly steeped apple and cinnamon tea fills up the charming tea lounge tucked away in the ground floor of the Skyview IT Hub. Teaory is indeed one of its kind cafes that promises and delivers natural and exotic flavors sourced from the best of tea plantations from across the world.

After a successful career in international badminton, Neelima Chowdary decided to pursue her love for tea. "After sports, my family and I travelled extensively across the globe and I fell in love with the variety of teas and flavours available. Being an Indian who was only familiar to milk tea, it was surprising to get introduced to all these flavours in black tea, green tea and white tea. We started studying about tea and sourcing and decided to bring the concept of original tea to India," says Neelima.

The mother of two started out her own entrepreneurship unit two years ago called the Exotic Blooming Teas which is a luxury tea product company that sells quality honey, dry fruits and exquisite collections of tea crockery along with an extensive menu of teas.

"We have about 28-30 flavors in this outlet like the popular Kashmiri kawa with saffron, nutmeg, original Sri Lankan spices, berryfruit, lavender, chamomile and peppermint all handpicked and rolled at the popular factories we have tie-ups with. The tea we serve has high health quotient and can be a great stress buster to the working professionals and students," she says.

Along with the launch of the new lounge, Neelima and her family also launched an exclusive coffee table book on the world of teas.

"It is the product of all the research we did on teas before starting out our own company. We like to call it a tea-table book that has everything to do with tea, tisanes and their sourcing. It also explains the myths and facts about luxury teas from across the world. The Teaory tea table book will be available in all teaory lounges and some exclusive Luxury Spas and Hotel properties across India and few other countries," she says.

Neelima. The former badminton champion is confident that the new branch of Teaory will receive response like the other two branches in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. She plans to expand her business and set a full-fledged Teaory franchise across the major cities in India.