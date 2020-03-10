Home Lifestyle Food

Decoding the Teaory

The aroma of freshly steeped apple and cinnamon tea fills up the charming tea lounge tucked away in the ground floor of the Skyview IT Hub.

Published: 10th March 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Neelima Chowdary

Neelima Chowdary

By Himajaa Indukuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The aroma of freshly steeped apple and cinnamon tea fills up the charming tea lounge tucked away in the ground floor of the Skyview IT Hub. Teaory is indeed one of its kind cafes that promises and delivers natural and exotic flavors sourced from the best of tea plantations from across the world.

After a successful career in international badminton, Neelima Chowdary decided to pursue her love for tea. "After sports, my family and I travelled extensively across the globe and I fell in love with the variety of teas and flavours available. Being an Indian who was only familiar to milk tea, it was surprising to get introduced to all these flavours in black tea, green tea and white tea. We started studying about tea and sourcing and decided to bring the concept of original tea to India," says Neelima.

The mother of two started out her own entrepreneurship unit two years ago called the Exotic Blooming Teas which is a luxury tea product company that sells quality honey, dry fruits and exquisite collections of tea crockery along with an extensive menu of teas.

"We have about 28-30 flavors in this outlet like the popular Kashmiri kawa with saffron, nutmeg, original Sri Lankan spices, berryfruit, lavender, chamomile and peppermint all handpicked and rolled at the popular factories we have tie-ups with. The tea we serve has high health quotient and can be a great stress buster to the working professionals and students," she says.

Along with the launch of the new lounge, Neelima and her family also launched an exclusive coffee table book on the world of teas.

"It is the product of all the research we did on teas before starting out our own company. We like to call it a tea-table book that has everything to do with tea, tisanes and their sourcing. It also explains the myths and facts about luxury teas from across the world. The Teaory tea table book will be available in all teaory lounges and some exclusive Luxury Spas and Hotel properties across India and few other countries," she says.

Neelima. The former badminton champion is confident that the new branch of Teaory will receive response like the other two branches in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. She plans to expand her business and set a full-fledged Teaory franchise across the major cities in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Skyview IT Hub Teaory Neelima Chowdary
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp