Beyond the dosa

Medha Dutta Yadav

Ambience: Padmanabham wins you over with its interiors. Unlike most places serving vegetarian South Indian fare, this two-month-old restaurant on Janpath not only boasts ample space, but also has a vibrant feel. The murals on the walls, the mirrors, the typical South Indian pillars and the wallpaper along with the plush seating make it a must-visit place for any true-blue lover of South Indian food.

Food & Beverage: Unlike similar places serving cuisine from Down South, Padmanabham does not restrict itself to the usual idli-dosa-vada-uttapam. Granted, a few other places also have the delicious appam, parotta and kadla curry, but then, how many South Indian restaurants have you been to in Delhi that serve a variety of paniyaram, iddiyapam or even the wonderfully light puttu? Besides, the variety—though strictly vegetarian—will stun you.

Even a simple idli comes in different avatars—ghee podi, tahir, Kanjipuram, keerai, mirappakai, thattai and more. The place has only about five desserts, but they will satisfy your sweet tooth, especially the moong dal payasam. Also, be sure to try their rasam and filter kaapi. Decidedly one of the best in Delhi-NCR.

Service: Smiling and attentive service often elevates the overall experience at any restaurant. While we had no complaints the first time we went there, the second time around there was a lag in service. The reason could be the almost 100 per cent table occupancy, or maybe it was just one of those days.



Meal for two: Rs 600+taxes