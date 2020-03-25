Try chyawanprash and homemade tonic to up immunity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strong immunity is necessary to fight any kind of foreign body or disease. Coronavirus primarily affects the lungs and the respiratory system. Eating a tablespoonful of Chywanprash daily enhances the immunity, specifically that of lungs and respiratory system, believes Dr. Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda.

Amalaki or Amala (gooseberry), Guduchi/Glioy (Tinaspora cordifolia), Neem, Tulsi (holy basil) are some of the Ayurvedic herbs that are helpful in building the immunity and preventing the infection.

Eating a piece of fresh ginger, drinking ginger tea, mint tea, cinnamon tea and fennel tea are also good. Citrus fruits like orange, grapefruit, lemon are rich source of vitamin C and are good to consume. Add juice of half lemon to a cup of lukewarm water and drink 2-3 times a day. Drinking warm water and keeping hydrated is very beneficial.

“Putting two-three drops of sesame oil in each nostril and sniffing it in will not only lubricate the nasal passage and throat but also strengthen the inner mucus membrane to keep away foreign bodies,” Dr. Chauhan said.

Homemade digestive

Take one litre water and add to it one teaspoonful of each – fennel, cumin, coriander powder and fresh grated Ginger. Boil everything together for a few minutes, filter and fill in a thermos. Keep sipping this water throughout the day.