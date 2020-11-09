STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Taking a crack at tradition this Diwali season with 'Baileys Kulfi' and more

Dairy and glutenfree as well as keto-friendly options are available on request, as are customised orders. How sweet it is.

Published: 09th November 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Unconventional Diwali sweets 2020: Kulfi Panacotta at Molecule Air Bar (Gurgaon) Baileys Kulfi at Daryaganj

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

With almost everything else this year having been unprecedented, it’s little wonder that 2020 has introduced a new take on the traditional Indian festive season that kicks off with the onset of winter. 

With restaurants still trying every trick in the book, as well as new ones, to entice customers through their doors, this Diwali, restaurants are betting big on unusual twists to classic desserts to offer their guests something familiar and favourite, with a touch of the new.

“At Daryaganj restaurants, we always believe in the spirit of innovation, our founder’s grandfather, the late Kundan Lal Jaggi, having helped invent two of the most popular dishes of Indian cuisine: Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani. Taking that legacy we have created the Baileys Kulfi, giving a modern twist to the traditional kulfi. After experimenting with multiple prototypes, and testing the drip tray with actual kulfi on the stick samples we finalised the final product design. The first bite gives the taste of a traditional kulfi and culminates immediately into an after taste of the popular creamy liqueur Baileys,” says Amit Bagga, Co- Founder, Daryaganj, adding, “Apart from the kulfi, we are also launching a classic Indian mithai brand this Diwali which will serve traditional mithais of India, but in a chic and contemporary styling and packaging, while keeping the flavours intact.”

Turning to the more experimental side is Chef Anas Qureshi at Molecule (Green Park and Gurugram) believes that desserts can be lot of fun when featuring an amalgamation of different techniques and ingredients.

“An inter-play of Indian and modern desserts can be delicious, and while being reimagined creatively it can hit the same notes of nostalgia. At Molecule, we are proud of having introduced desserts like Kulfi Panna Cotta Falooda, where two very different cooking techniques are used to turn an Italian classic Panna Cotta into the all-time favourite Indian dessert,” he says, mentioning other interesting desserts like Gulab Jamun Cheesecake, wherein Gulab Jamun is segmented and stuffed in between the cheesecake and baked. 

Among the most popular Indian desserts being reimagined is the jalebi.

Chef Rajesh Prasad at Friction the Drinkery, in Gurugram is playing with jalebi and rabri, once again in an Italian setting, with a Jalebi Pizza, wherein Rabri and Jalebi are topped on a toasted dough crust and fired up to make for a modern Indian dessert. 

Bhawan, the Indian street food delivery service, launched by Kainaz Contractor and Rahul Dua of Rustom’s fame, meanwhile has an eclectic offering of the traditional and the contemporary, wi th fai thful ly reproduced classics like Motichoor Laddoo and Milk Cake with their own twists and takes like Nutella Peda and Coconut Passion Fruit Barfis. 

Dairy and glutenfree as well as keto-friendly options are available on request, as are customised orders. How sweet it is.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daryaganj Baileys Kulfi
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp