STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Tea time snack menus among eateries in Delhi drive away winter blues

Restuarants have recently come out with special tea time snack menus to drive away the winter blues.

Published: 20th November 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Samosa Chaat from Nukkad Cafe & Bar (L) and The Original Chicken Pakora from Daryaganj

Samosa Chaat from Nukkad Cafe & Bar (L) and The Original Chicken Pakora from Daryaganj (photo| Special Arrangement)

By Shantanu David  
Express News Service

There’s a noticeable nip in the air, and restaurants, still reeling from the pandemic and restrictions, are doing all they can to bring in customers, with many having recently come out with special tea time snack menus to drive away the winter blues.

Umang Tewari, from Local in Connaught Place says, "Chai is incomplete without a good accompaniment. As the name suggests, Local is my ode to casual food and ours is a quality controlled version of street food and home style khana. With the chill in the air, there is a lot one can enjoy with chai, like our Little Bombs, in which Gol Gappas are presented on a platter with shot glasses filled with pani, as well as our Aamchi Mumbai Pao served with kadak chai."

There are also fruit platters with a tandoori twist, and new items like Double Maggi Magic Masala, and Chana Chaat, served in a canapé style.

Chef Anas Qureshi, Molecule Air Bar notes, "Chai is a signature drink for Indian and winter comes with people calling for garam chai with garam snacks. Our inspiration comes from the fact that Evening snacks already hold a big place in our hearts as Indians and are almost seen as comfort food. At Molecule, we focus on staying true to the taste and texture, presentation and technique to put an interesting spin on our dishes like Pav Bhaji Fondue which we recommend you take with hot tea."

At Nukkad Café & Bar, the Chai Chatori menu has become a hot new favourite with the young people dropping by after work for a quick snack and hot drink. 

Kanishk Tuteja, Founder, says, "It has become almost mandatory that restaurants include the dishes in the menu which stirs nostalgia and bring back fond memories. At Nukkad, we have introduced some Tandoori Chaats for our Chai Chatori specials, while Tandoori Momos has become a crowd favourite, especially when served with tea."

Kundan Lal Jaggi, the grandfather of one of the co-founders of Daryaganj restaurants, and the creator of dishes like Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani, also introduced the Chicken Pakoda to Delhi at a time when people were used to eating only vegetarian ones.

"Once during the late autumns, while enjoying vegetable pakoras with masala chai, he thought of creating a non-vegetarian version of the pakoda for himself and his friends, being a hardcore meat lover from Peshawar. He used some marinated tandoori chicken lying in the kitchen and fried the pieces coated with gram flour batter, and called it Chicken Pakora," recalls Daryaganj co-founder Amit Bagga, adding, "It was a big success and was soon added to the menu permanently. With the chill in the city these days, Chicken Pakora with Chai is a popular combination enjoyed at Daryaganj."

Chef Mahabir Singh, from Made in Punjab, says, "People who live or have been brought up in Delhi know the importance of chaats from the Delhi markets; it’s delicious on the street and all restaurants aim to replicate the same taste for their customers cooked in clean surroundings, along with winning the trust of the customers who hesitate to eat on the streets, especially in the pandemic. We try to maintain the same taste with quirky presentations of these beloved dishes and what better way to eat these than with a hot cup of chai?"

In a nutshell

Restuarants have recently come out with special tea time snack menus to drive away the winter blues

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Local in Connaught Place Tea time snack
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp