STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Bengaluru’s Bihari boast

The restaurant—that opened in the Garden City just before the pandemic began—is now open to diners.

Published: 29th November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

The Potbelly Divine

By Bindu Gopal Rao
Express News Service

The Bihar elections are long over. But The Potbelly Divine in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, is still getting the votes. “There are hardly any restaurants in the city offering original Bihari cuisine. Customers get to try novel dishes and flavours,” says Puja Sahu who launched it with Mamta Sahu and Shivkumar.

The restaurant—that opened in the Garden City just before the pandemic began—is now open to diners. Where earlier they were taking it slow with only a few dishes available, now the restaurant has taken the bold decision of going the whole hog as far as its menu is concerned.

An art corner 

Any new endeavour requires conviction and self-belief. Puja has both. Which is why she poured all her savings into the venture. “It felt like the right thing to do. Sometimes it’s important to take the plunge and that’s what I did,” she says.  

The greatness of unexplored gastronomy is that it breaks misconceptions, crumbles clichés and brings cultural perspective. At The Potbelly Divine, recipes and flavours open the diner’s palate to a little known fare of India. The food is politically correct too—the vegetarian starters are vegan. The breads are gluten-free, cooked with a combination of rice flour and millet flours.

“Our gravies are prepared with panch phoran, a mix of fennel, fenugreek, nigella, mustard and cumin seeds. The predominant element in Bihari cuisine is mustard oil, and slow cooking is the principal technique of preparation,” says Sahu. The eatery at Indiranagar is an offshoot of the wildly popular eponymous Delhi restaurant. Bihari non-vegetarian cuisine gets its complexity and depth from specifically prepared khada masala, or the humble whole ground spices.

Mustard oil is an acquired taste, especially for South Indians, but the IT City has enough nerds from outside to make The Potbelly Divine a literal melting pot. The wonder of Indian cuisine is the contrast between the sharp and the mellow, and litti chokha is true to its word. Undoubtedly Bihar’s national food, litti is made by roasting a dough ball stuffed with sattu—a blend of ground chana dal and spices—and then dipping it in pure desi ghee.

To make the chokha, mix slow-roasted aubergines, potatoes, tomatoes and spice. Traditionally, littis are roasted on cow dung cakes, giving it the characteristic smoky flavour. Though the décor is a bit lost in translation, the food isn’t. Bachka Basket, a combination of potato, spinach, raw banana and eggplant fritters served with tomato and parwal chokha and chutney, could be a good starter. The succulent Bihari kebabs cooked over coal with the spice paste of poppy seeds, garam masala, cumin powder, et al, are served with lachha paratha.

House special Ahuna mutton, slow-cooked in earthen pots, is a popular East Champaran dish. Sarson machhli is prepared in mustard gravy. The Raspua, a pancake of refined flour and fennel seeds cooked in ghee, dipped in sugar syrup and served with homemade kulfi is delicious. Bihari food best compliments the winters. And with December approaching, you know where to head for that smoky fest.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihari cuisine
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp