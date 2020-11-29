STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Hitting a tandoori century

2020 marks 100 years of the Moti Mahal chain of restaurants but its legacy alone will not help sustain business in a pandemic-hit world. Earning loyalty could.

Published: 29th November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Butter Chicken

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

A hundred years have passed since Kundan Lal Gujral, a Punjabi-Pathan from Peshawar, introduced the iconic tandoori chicken and butter chicken to the world at the fabled Moti Mahal. But the coronavirus doesn’t care for legacy. Monish Gujral, the custodian of the Moti Mahal brand and the grandson of its doyen, is ruefully aware of this fact. Yet, every set-back offers possibilities.

Gujral decided that centenary celebrations can wait. It was time to recalibrate the model instead. He decided to focus on shielding the business in unpredictable times. When in June, Moti Mahal experienced a surge in home deliveries, Gujral decided to strengthen its off-premises infrastructure. Until now, it was exclusively for in-house dining. When push came to shove, the restauranteur thought a new approach had to be adopted. Accordingly delivery systems were powered up.

Moti Mahal 

More staff were hired. Safety and hygiene training was undertaken. Oximeters  and thermal scanners were bought in. Gujral realised that Covid-19 was going to be around for a long time. “It’s as though the dining space has shrunk and everybody is desperately jostling for survival.

It becomes all the more necessary for a brand like us to preserve the vision of our founder. At the end of the day, it’s about keeping the love and enthusiasm for tandoori chicken and butter chicken alive,” he admits.

Gujral explains how running a restaurant was a family affair a century ago. Moti Mahal’s menu was straightforward. The first edition in Peshawar in Gora Bazar, now in Pakistan, offered only a handful of dishes such as kebabs, dal, kormas, roti, naan and paranthas. For dessert, there was kulfi and fruit cream. “With choice being limited on the menu, the food quality was kept intact. Now restaurants are in a race to include the maximum number of dishes on their menus.

The essence of enjoying a preparation for what it is has been lost. Your plate is a confusing mish-mash of contradictions,” says Gujral. Moti Mahal’s menu may have incorporated new additions catering to the current tastes, but the idea of cooking for the love of food remains intact, in keeping with Kundan Lal Gujral’s original vision. Staying afloat is the iconic restaurant’s goal right now.

Earning loyalty is the key to survival in the food business. It doesn’t matter how popular you were for decades. Today, every day counts. “In the coming times, only brand loyalty will help the plummeting restaurant business tide over the pandemic damage. Especially in a place like Delhi where butter chicken and tandoori chicken run in every Punjabi’s blood. These two will decide the fate of any Indian specialty restaurant,” feels Gujral.

Why did the butter chicken cross the road? Out of loyalty to Kundan Lal. 

Egg halwa  

Ingredients 
4  Milk 1/2 ltr 
4  Khoya 150 
4  Sugar 250 gm 
4  Eggs 6 
4  Cardamom powder 3/4 tsp 
4  Ghee 1/2 cup    
4  Saffron 1/2 tsp

Instructions: 
=In a  pan, heat milk on medium flame without boiling
=Add khoya and keep stirring till mixture thickens
=Remove from heat and bring it to room temperature
=Add beaten eggs, sugar, cardamom, saffron to the cooled milk mixture
=Blend the above in a blender
=Now add ghee in a thick-bottomed pan
=Add the blended egg mixture
=Sauté on low heat till ghee settles on the side
=Eat warm

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian cuisine Moti Mahal restaurants
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp