STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

The sultan’s kitchen: Craving Turkish food in Delhi? Here's where you can satiate your taste buds

Chef Ahmat Algan was planning to get engaged in the spring of 2021 back home in Turkey, but the COVID-19 pandemic, as with so much else in the world, threw a spanner in the works.

Published: 29th November 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Lamb Kibbeh by Chef Ahmat Algan

By Shantanu David
Express News Service

Chef Ahmat Algan was planning to get engaged in the spring of 2021 back home in Turkey, but the COVID-19 pandemic, as with so much else in the world, threw a spanner in the works. The 34-year-old chef has been helming the Turkish kitchen at Ophelia, the upscale restaurant and bar at The Ashok, since September of last year, and has been kicking his heels in Delhi since; whenever he has time to do so that is, as he can usually be found toiling over his fare in the kitchen.

“It has truly been an enriching experience coming to India. This is my first visit here and everyone has been so kind and generous. They have also been really appreciative of my food, which inspires me to cook better and better.” Algan was working in Albania before packing his chef’s knives and coat for India, after an earlier stint in China.

His career, however, started quarter a century ago, when he was merely eight. “My father owned a restaurant in Kusadasi, a resort town in Aydin, and as soon as I was able to follow him to the kitchen, I did. It is he who first taught me about the Ottoman cuisine and its rich culture and history,” recalls the chef, who went on to hone his skills across “many five-star, seven-star hotels and restaurants” around his native Turkey before moving to further shores.

Vipin Vijay, General Manager at Ophelia, who helped Algan with his English for this interview, says, “Ahmat’s food is truly exceptional. We don’t have a lot of authentic Turkish restaurants in the city, and whoever comes to the restaurant, whether Indian or foreign, has fallen in love with the food.

We have always got the best feedback on his menus.” Indeed, having tasted Algan’s Ottoman efforts in Ophelia, and having gone back since, we can concur (PRO TIP: Definitely get the almost indecently good Mezze platter, hands down the best in the city). His food is delicately flavoured, richly presented, and clearly lovingly prepared. The apple then hasn’t fallen far from the tree.

Prodded more about his engagement plans and his contact with his family, Algan confirms that WhatsApp has been helping him stay in touch with his loved ones. The consummate professional that he is though, Algan has more pressing concerns. “Apart from my engagement, I have to return to Turkey to sit for the World Association of Chefs exams. When I pass, I will become part of their international jury. Let’s hope the restrictions are lifted by then,” he signs off. Insha’Allah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkish cuisine Turkish food Turkish food in Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp