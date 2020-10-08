STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

The normal wedding buffet with protocols: Delhi caterers gear up for post-COVID challenges

The Morning Standard spoke to a few local caterers about their new normal modus operandi.

Published: 08th October 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding

A wedding reception catered by Ahmed Mughlai Caterers during the pandemic

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

The pandemic has reduced ‘Big Fat’ Indian weddings to intimate Zoom weddings, which in turn has caused a shift in the traditional model that catering firms in Delhi-NCR used to follow.

Now, with the unlocking of the F&B and hospitality industry, and possibility of the government easing the restriction of the number of guests from 50 to 100 or more, catering companies are gearing up for the upcoming wedding season that got postponed to November and beyond.

The Morning Standard spoke to a few local caterers about their new normal modus operandi.

The Embassy Catering

“From lockdown till now, we did a total of 15 functions. People were happy to use home solutions as they were uncomfortable inviting guests into their premises. Most of them had sitdown dinners or smaller curated affairs with a lot of self-service. So, the traditional process had been revamped to more of a DIY, and pre-plated option,” adds Pranay Bahl, Managing Director, The Embassy Catering, Okhla Phase 1. Concerning the menu, Bahl has observed two different tendencies.

“One focused purely on traditional Indian food, and the other focused on the European cuisines. Cold desserts are not the issue, but keeping coronavirus in mind, people avoided uncooked food, such as sushi and the street foods like Pani Puri and chaats. Moreover, people mostly wanted the cooked food to be delivered to the site,” he says, adding, “Wherever our staff is required, they wear all safety gear. Post the event, our teams are also supposed to separate wet and dry garbage and dispose of it following all FSSAI guidelines,” he adds.

Cateringas per Covid protocol by Paprika Kitchen

Ahmed Mughlai Caterers 

“At Muslim weddings, we have a spread of six-seven barbeque dishes and eight-nine main course items and four veg items,” informs Shariq Ahmed, owner, Ahmed Mughlai Caterers, Old Delhi. For a gathering of 600-800 people, 200kg meat used to be procured for preparing mutton and barbeque items.

“Since 80 per cent of the clients postponed the weddings, there wasn’t much work. For the small events that we catered to, food cooked in our kitchen was delivered to the clients’ house. The amount of meat being procured also came down to 15kg- 30kg,” adds Ahmed.

For the sweet dish, there are usually three options – Gulab Jamun, Halwa and Mughlai Zarda. “But people mostly wanted Zarda (made in ghee) during this period,” he adds.

In future, a Covid negative report will be made mandatory for all staff members because PPE kits cannot be worn while cooking Mughlai meals as it can catch fire, adds Ahmed.

Paprika Kitchen

Praveen Gandhi, Director of Paprika Kitchen, Sainik Farms, says the demand is still for a mix of cuisines.

“Earlier, people preferred two Indian and two international cuisines. Now, it has come down to one plus one.”

The kitchen catered to a total of seven functions since Unlock, and has a few more lined up for November and December.

“We are ensuring no direct contact from the guests with the serving ladle. Our chefs at the food counter wear face masks and visors. The guest limit post October 15 might increase to 200. To cater to this number of people, we will need 20-25 chefs at a site, apart from our waiters,” adds Gandhi.

Nothing is being kept pre-plated. “More focus is on live food counters,” he adds.

Paprika Kitchen strictly follows two of the many SOPs in the kitchen. “People working in one section are not allowed to enter the other section. Whoever starts a new process has to sanitise his hands.”

Moets Club Class Catering

Rahil Bindra, Managing Partner, Moets Club Class Catering, Defence Colony, says, “We have not got many orders, but are slowly starting to get some inquiries.” The company sends only the required number of staff to the event they cater at. “

We install self-serving stations instead of our staff serving the crowd to go as contactless as possible. Moreover, people don’t want an elaborate spread now. A predominantly Indian cuisine with two Oriental dishes is enough. Desserts have reduced, but it still includes cold desserts,” he adds.

The company provides sanitisers and even sanitises its bone china crockery.

KK South Indian Catering

Krishnakutty Nair, who has been running KK South Indian Catering, in Delhi-NCR for the past 22 years, had to shut the shop for a while in these months.

“We do typical Kerala cuisine for the weddings, but didn’t take any bookings during lockdown because the guest limit was only 50. We have huge teams working for us on big projects, so we can’t take small bookings.”

Bookings are being accepted only for the weddings in December and January.

“We don’t want to take any risk right now,” he adds.

More from Food.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wedding Caterers COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp