STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Delhi dine-ins: Find Turkish delight at Ophelia

We began our meal with the Non-Vegetarian Mezze Platter, keeping in tone with the place, as well as a couple of silky cocktails, smoky with gin and herbaceous relishes.

Published: 26th October 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Adana, Kebabs, Dips and other regional specialities

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

As coolness creeps back into Delhi’s evening air, and the spiking of Covid cases seemingly abates, more and more of Delhi’s denizens are venturing out in the evening, not in large, boisterous gatherings but sparer, more spread out collectives.

At least that was our experience at Ophelia on a midweek evening, with the upscale drinking and dining destination having recently re-opened its doors, having been shut longer than it had previously operated.

With a Turkish and Mediterranean menu and décor of fittingly Byzantine grandeur, the restaurant and late night habitué of the Capital’s swish set has seen changes, with the seating having been spread out and limited to the government-mandated half capacity. 

We began our meal with the Non-Vegetarian Mezze Platter, keeping in tone with the place, as well as a couple of silky cocktails, smoky with gin and herbaceous relishes.

The platter includes Chicken and Cheese Adana as well as the Lamb version of the same Turkish Kebab, Parsley and Garlic Fish, and Chicken Shish, served with Hummus, Muhammara, and other dips, along with toasty Pita bread. The Turkish Kebabs are gentler than their more robust, spicier Indian cousins of seekhs and reshmi tikkas, but no less in taste, texture and quality.    

Having browsed and sluiced rather like Ottoman sultans thus far, for our mains, we strike up a dalliance farther West, with the Braised Lamb with Saffron Mash and the Pan Grilled John Dory with Multigrain Risotto and Sundried Tomatoes in a Parmesan Sauce.

The fish swims up first, as well-seasoned as it is seared, with its accompanying risotto making us feel better about our earlier indulgence.

The braised lamb, suffused with jus, is definitely more intense, its umami leavened by the mild mash suffused with delicate strands of saffron.

Our final decadence is dessert, a more contemporary offering than any of our previous dishes: to with: a Baklava Ice Cream Sundae, which boasts ice-cream enfolded by the crisp, dry fruit treacle sweet texture of the middle-eastern treat.

With food and drinks like these, and the festive season in full swing now, it’s no wonder more people are stepping out.soft ice-cream enfolded by the crisp, dry fruit treacle sweet texture of the middle-eastern treat. With food and drinks like these, and the festive season in full swing now, it’s no wonder more people are stepping out.

Meal for two: Rs 4,000 (with alcohol and taxes) 
Address: Ophelia, The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi restaurant Ophelia Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp