STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

'Divide and Conquer': The scheme helping Delhi restro-bars to revive post lockdown

As in much of the rest of the world, including India, the F&B industry has been among the most affected by the outbreak and subsequent lockdowns and restrictions.

Published: 28th September 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sharma reckons he can top that with his own spin on the scheme at his Molecule brand of restaurant-bars

Manish Sharma reckons he can top that with his own spin on the scheme at his Molecule brand of restaurant-bars

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

When it was announced, it made headlines around the world. The ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme had been implemented by the British government in order to encourage people to spend money in the reopened bars and restaurants after the pandemic led to mass closures of businesses.

As in much of the rest of the world, including India, the F&B industry has been among the most affected by the outbreak and subsequent lockdowns and restrictions. Lasting the entire month of August, the British scheme had allowed a 50 per cent discount off food and nonalcoholic drinks, from Monday to Wednesday, topping off at a limit of £10 (approximately Rs 940) per head.

A cocktail from
Molecule

Manish Sharma reckons he can top that with his own spin on the scheme at his Molecule brand of restaurant-bars, present in Delhi-NCR as well as other cities. The 50 per cent discount is still there, but that’s about it. And that’s a good thing. Whatever your final bill, be it large or small, include alcohol or not, you will be charged only half of it.

“The tagline of the campaign is EAT 100 % PAY 50 % and it is an initiative to support each other during these tough times as well as encourage people to come out. Be assured, that like every other restaurant, we are following the most stringent hygiene and safety procedures,” says Sharma, adding “We will be starting at Molecule Gurugram and Molecule Green Park this week, before extending it to the ones in Lucknow and Agra.” Like most others in the business, Sharma’s brand has suffered financially during the five-month lockdown and the subsequent restrictions, never mind people’s actual fear of stepping out.

“When the UK government announced how they were helping the F&B sector there by introducing
the 50 per cent discount, there was a natural surge in business and a lot more people began returning
to restaurants. So I thought why not try it here,” he explains. Calling it a “pilot project” Sharma said he hasn’t discussed this with his peers in the industry yet as he wants to see what response this potentiallyfirst iteration of the scheme garners.

“We are in talks with liquor sponsors who are willing to work with us on this campaign, including Pernod Ricard, Jack Daniels and Kingfisher to help us defray the costs of the alcohol. We all have to stick together to survive, so if this works, maybe others might do something similar to help get customers back into our restaurants,” concludes Sharma.As Dr Ian Malcolm said,“Life finds a way.” And at 50 per cent off, you can bet it will.

More from Food.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eat Out to Help Out
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp