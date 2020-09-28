'Divide and Conquer': The scheme helping Delhi restro-bars to revive post lockdown

Shantanu David By

When it was announced, it made headlines around the world. The ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme had been implemented by the British government in order to encourage people to spend money in the reopened bars and restaurants after the pandemic led to mass closures of businesses.

As in much of the rest of the world, including India, the F&B industry has been among the most affected by the outbreak and subsequent lockdowns and restrictions. Lasting the entire month of August, the British scheme had allowed a 50 per cent discount off food and nonalcoholic drinks, from Monday to Wednesday, topping off at a limit of £10 (approximately Rs 940) per head.

Manish Sharma reckons he can top that with his own spin on the scheme at his Molecule brand of restaurant-bars, present in Delhi-NCR as well as other cities. The 50 per cent discount is still there, but that’s about it. And that’s a good thing. Whatever your final bill, be it large or small, include alcohol or not, you will be charged only half of it.

“The tagline of the campaign is EAT 100 % PAY 50 % and it is an initiative to support each other during these tough times as well as encourage people to come out. Be assured, that like every other restaurant, we are following the most stringent hygiene and safety procedures,” says Sharma, adding “We will be starting at Molecule Gurugram and Molecule Green Park this week, before extending it to the ones in Lucknow and Agra.” Like most others in the business, Sharma’s brand has suffered financially during the five-month lockdown and the subsequent restrictions, never mind people’s actual fear of stepping out.

“When the UK government announced how they were helping the F&B sector there by introducing

the 50 per cent discount, there was a natural surge in business and a lot more people began returning

to restaurants. So I thought why not try it here,” he explains. Calling it a “pilot project” Sharma said he hasn’t discussed this with his peers in the industry yet as he wants to see what response this potentiallyfirst iteration of the scheme garners.

“We are in talks with liquor sponsors who are willing to work with us on this campaign, including Pernod Ricard, Jack Daniels and Kingfisher to help us defray the costs of the alcohol. We all have to stick together to survive, so if this works, maybe others might do something similar to help get customers back into our restaurants,” concludes Sharma.As Dr Ian Malcolm said,“Life finds a way.” And at 50 per cent off, you can bet it will.