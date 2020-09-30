Recipe for maple walnut energy balls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s only when one is absolutely healthy that one is able to enjoy the finer things in life and truly be happy and at ease.

Walnuts are the only tree nut with an excellent source of the plant-based omega-3 ALA (2.5g/28g), an essential fatty acid that may play a role in heart health.

They also provide protein (4g/28g) and fiber (2g/28g). Try this healthy walnut recipe by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai as the National Nutrition Month rounds up today.

Maple Walnut Energy Balls

Ingredients

l 2 cups walnuts, plus 1/4 cup for coating

l 1 cup old-fashioned oats

l 1/2 cup Medjool dates, pitted

l 3 tablespoons maple syrup

l 2 teaspoons vanilla

l 1/4 teaspoon salt

Preparation

l Add 2 cups walnuts, oats, dates, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt to a food processor. Blend until smooth and the dough forms together into cohesive balls, about 1 to 2 minutes.

l Finely dice the remaining 1/4 cup walnuts and add to a plate.

l Form the dough into 16 balls and roll each ball in the diced walnuts to coat.