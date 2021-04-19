The Ways to Ea(s)t

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lemongrass Tiramisu

By Shantanu David
Literally meaning ‘From East’, Azuma Kara is a new East Asian- delivery service, bringing flavours from the Sea of Japan and its surrounding environs to Delhi’s diners and NCR nibblers. Started by, and inspired from the travels of, the mother-daughter duo Sonal and Vidhi Taneja, the cloud kitchen offers sustenance for the body as well as the spirit; in the latter case, providing a slew of cocktail mixers to add to the libations of your own choice.

There are also splashes of shakes and smoothies to slake your thirst in healthier ways, with all items coming in the eco-friendly, recyclable and or reusable packaging that has become de rigeur for any conscientious business. Circling back to the food however, we begin with the Spicy Salmon Maki Rolls and the Chicken and Thai Herb Dim Sum. The sushi comes loaded with the fresh fatty goodness of prime salmon contrasted with crisp summer vegetables, all sequestered between finely rolled sushi rice and seaweed, giving us a direct line to the sea from land-locked Delhi.

The dumplings in turn may be translucent, but more than make up with an herbaceous punch infusing the delicately desiccated chicken. As we finish chasing its last morsels with the accompanying burnt garlic oil, we turn our attention to the mains: Steamed Fish Sriracha with Veg Hakka Noodles and Chicken Massaman Curry with Sticky Rice and Asian Greens, the latter being a meal bowl combo.

We love the sticky rice and the way it canoodles with the rich Thai curry, lashed as it is with coconut milk and piquant red curry paste, and peppered up by lemongrass and galangal with the tossed Asian Greens, elevates both the taste and texture of the bowl, giving it a welcome burst of freshness.

However, it is the delicately steamed fish, seemingly poached in fiery sriracha, which is our favourite part of the meal, glides down the gullet smoothly, with or without the noodles. To end things on a sweet (though not saccharine) note, we make our last stop with the Black Sesame Panna Cotta, a dessert as complex and layered as it is easy to put away. So easy in fact, that we suspect will find our way back east sooner rather than later.

