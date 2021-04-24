What are you munching this IPL? 

Sri Jahnavi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : There are two kinds of people. The first category can stay glued to a cricket match pumped up by their own adrenaline, but for the other one, munching snacks at regular intervals during the game is essential to keep the energy high. The IPL war is steaming up every day, and a true blue fan has not only got the schedule at her fingertips, but a snacking plan, too.

Earlier, cricket fans were served snacks at stadiums, screenings at fan parks, or restaurants, but now it is live streamed on television or on various OTT channels. That is why, it has become important to plan a snack menu ahead. We go around and talk to a few Hyderabadis to know what short eats they prefer while cheering for their favourite teams.

Mom, my snacks angel

I am a die-hard cricket fan. However, I have never watched a live match in a stadium, and I have no regrets. I like watching a game on TV with my family, while munching on my favourite snacks. My mother is my snacks angel, but what we get depends on her mood and the time of the day. She makes amazing Mysore Bajji, and on a few occasions, I snack on the fruits she cuts for me. I also like to have soft drinks and popcorn. Sometimes, if I find a short and easy munchie recipe on the internet, I ask my mother to make it. Am quite spoilt for choice when it comes to food in my house, thanks to my mother. – Manasvi

I plan my snacks ahead

I like to plan ahead for everything, and it includes my IPL time snacks too. I prefer ordering them before the matches start as I do not want to be distracted while watching. Popcorn, chips and cold drinks are the best accompaniments to a highly-charged match. I have never tried making my own recipe at home as my family is comfortable with ordering snacks from restaurants. This year, I am missing watching the game up and close in a stadium with my friends. Hopefully, we will be able to do it soon – Nikhil

We experiment with noodles

I live in a hostel and do not have access to a television. I have not subscribed to an OTT platform either, but my friend is kind enough to give me access to her account. We don’t cook much ourselves, barring our occasional experiments with instant noodles. However, living in a hostel means that we can order as many snacks as we want from restaurants. Popcorn, samosas and chips are my favourite munchies. Since the haleem season is here, we often make a dinner out of it as we watch a match. – Prajwal Sharma

Popcorn and soft drinks Rule

Popcorn and soft drinks are the lords of my snack box, and I think they are essential for any match viewing. I am disappointed that we cannot watch the match in the stadium this year, but grateful for online live streaming. I am trying to match up to the original cricket watching experience as much as I can. When it comes to short eats, I love experimenting with chicken and paneer. I usually end up making Kababs or Chilly Paneer as they are my favourite dishes. – Santhosh

Sandwich

Ingredients

Bread: 4 slices

Vegetables of your choice (tomatoes, cucumbers, boiled potatoes)

Butter/ghee

Cheese (optional)

Salt n Herbs (optional)

Procedure

Cut the edges of a bread slice and toast them on pan with butter or ghee until they turn golden brown

Slice the vegetables and place them on your toasted bread slice. Add some cheese, salt and herbs. Cover it with another slice of toasted bread and enjoy the treat

French fries

Ingredients

Medium-sized potatoes: 3

Water to rinse n Oil for frying n Salt for taste

Herbs (optional)

Procedure