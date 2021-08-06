STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

For Sushi's sake: Delhi's four-decade-old Chinese chain signs deal with Japanese food delivery group

The menu is minimalist, providing a snapshot of traditional Japanese cuisines, beyond the sushi and gyoza, and includes dishes like tatsuta, bento boxes and the aforementioned katsu.

Published: 06th August 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

The wide array of Chinese and Japanese dishes by Bento by En

The wide array of Chinese and Japanese dishes by Bento by En. (Photo| EPS)

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Chinese food has had a long affair with the Capital, while Japanese is a recent paramour. But it was only a matter of time for the twain to meet. With the coming together of Berco's (Delhi's own 40-year-old legacy Chinese chain) and the Seinan Group from Japan, a new Japanese food delivery, Bento by En, has popped up to satiate the NCR's katsu cravings.

The menu is minimalist, providing a snapshot of traditional Japanese cuisines, beyond the sushi and gyoza, and includes dishes like tatsuta, bento boxes and the aforementioned katsu. In case that's too much of a mouthful, Berco's influence is also present in dishes like Chilli Chicken Ramen and Veg Manchurian Bento.

Given the name, we naturally get a bento box (Chicken Tatsuta-Age Bento), the nonveg sushi platter, Chilli Chicken Ramen, and Chicken Katsu-Ni Don (Bowl), to be preceded by a Chicken Shumai as a tip of the toque to the Chinese contingent.

For the uninitiated, a bento ('convenience' in Japanese) is a preparation of different foods neatly compartmentalised in a container, and meant as meal-on-the-go for everyone from schoolchildren and office-going adults to wandering samurai in the past, given that the practice dates back to the 12th century.

With its crumbly yet tender deep-fried chicken, lightly braised vegetables, light as air dashimaki tamago (a rolled omelette), steamed rice, and a slice of cheesecake, TV dinners don't get much better than our Chicken Tatsuta-Age Bento, though they do look prettier, and are probably healthier.

Speaking of health, the stand-out is the sushi. Bit of an obvious choice, but Bento by En's sushi is a cut above your normal roll. Instead of being slathered with teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and other flavour flimflammery to disguise the fact that you are eating raw fish, the sushi here is clean, the few ingredients of fatty fish, sticky rice, and just a nuzzle of nori (seaweed), each distinct yet meshed together beautifully. There are the California and Tempura Prawn rolls that are good, but we recommend the simpler ones.

All the dishes are more restrained than what Delhi palate is used to, with the concentration on a few, but fresh and premium, ingredients, weaving together to make about as authentic a Japanese meal as you can get in Delhi, outside the country's ambassador's house. And speaking of weaving things together, definitely try the Chocolate Gateaux for dessert.

DETAILS

  • MEAL FOR TWO: Rs 2,000 (with taxes)

  • AVAILABLE : All food delivery platforms

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bento by En Berco Japanese food Chinese food
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp