For Sushi's sake: Delhi's four-decade-old Chinese chain signs deal with Japanese food delivery group

Chinese food has had a long affair with the Capital, while Japanese is a recent paramour. But it was only a matter of time for the twain to meet. With the coming together of Berco's (Delhi's own 40-year-old legacy Chinese chain) and the Seinan Group from Japan, a new Japanese food delivery, Bento by En, has popped up to satiate the NCR's katsu cravings.

The menu is minimalist, providing a snapshot of traditional Japanese cuisines, beyond the sushi and gyoza, and includes dishes like tatsuta, bento boxes and the aforementioned katsu. In case that's too much of a mouthful, Berco's influence is also present in dishes like Chilli Chicken Ramen and Veg Manchurian Bento.

Given the name, we naturally get a bento box (Chicken Tatsuta-Age Bento), the nonveg sushi platter, Chilli Chicken Ramen, and Chicken Katsu-Ni Don (Bowl), to be preceded by a Chicken Shumai as a tip of the toque to the Chinese contingent.

For the uninitiated, a bento ('convenience' in Japanese) is a preparation of different foods neatly compartmentalised in a container, and meant as meal-on-the-go for everyone from schoolchildren and office-going adults to wandering samurai in the past, given that the practice dates back to the 12th century.

With its crumbly yet tender deep-fried chicken, lightly braised vegetables, light as air dashimaki tamago (a rolled omelette), steamed rice, and a slice of cheesecake, TV dinners don't get much better than our Chicken Tatsuta-Age Bento, though they do look prettier, and are probably healthier.

Speaking of health, the stand-out is the sushi. Bit of an obvious choice, but Bento by En's sushi is a cut above your normal roll. Instead of being slathered with teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo and other flavour flimflammery to disguise the fact that you are eating raw fish, the sushi here is clean, the few ingredients of fatty fish, sticky rice, and just a nuzzle of nori (seaweed), each distinct yet meshed together beautifully. There are the California and Tempura Prawn rolls that are good, but we recommend the simpler ones.

All the dishes are more restrained than what Delhi palate is used to, with the concentration on a few, but fresh and premium, ingredients, weaving together to make about as authentic a Japanese meal as you can get in Delhi, outside the country's ambassador's house. And speaking of weaving things together, definitely try the Chocolate Gateaux for dessert.

