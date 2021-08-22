The new protein powerhouse  

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

2015: Is this food healthy, low calorie and low fat?

2021: Is this food healthy, low calorie, low fat, organic, cruelty-free, protein-packed, iron-rich, gut-friendly and gluten-free? No wonder, food that ticks off all the boxes is being hailed as the new superfood. Until a few years ago, paneer and tofu were the undisputed protein-rich foods Indians loved. Now the duo has a new healthy cousin called tempay. Pronounced tem-pay, it is a traditional Javanese food made from fermented soybeans.

What’s the big deal about this new superfood? Aren’t all protein-based food the same? “Unlike paneer, tempay is a wholly plant-based protein, and therefore, ideally suited to those who are lactose-intolerant and vegan. Paneer and tempay have similar protein content (20g per 100g). However, paneer has higher calories and fat compared to tempay. Tofu is lower in protein compared to tempay. Therefore, it scores well on balanced nutrition,” says Siddharth Ramasubramanian, founder Hello Tempayy, which has introduced ready-to-cook foods using non-GMO soybean tempay. Currently, the website also sells ready-to-make range comprising natural and spiced variants.

A report by the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA), 2018, indicated that at least 84 percent of Indians are protein-deficient, which leads to poor health conditions. Numerous other reports over the years also highlight that Indian vegetarians have poor levels of Vitamin B-12 and more than 50 percent women in India are iron-deficient. That’s the reason why protein-rich plant foods are the new saviours. In India, a food can thrive only if it is tasty and goes well with Indian masalas and gravies. It is easy to cook and can be used in curries, stir-fries, kebabs, rolls and so much more. “As it is soybean compressed into cake-like blocks and then cubed, it absorbs spices and flavours better,” says Abhishek Reddy, who runs a cloud kitchen in Hyderabad and has been toying with the idea of introducing this to corporate kitchens he caters to.

Growfit, a Bengaluru-based nutrition subscription meal service is offering tempay as a plant protein offering in their menus. The Fatty Bao, an Asian restaurant in Bengaluru recently hosted a Bao Dog promotion where they replaced the traditional bun with their soft baos, packed with an array of fillings, including a Bao Dog made with tempay. Chef Shankar- Chef Partner at Fusion 9 Hospitality, Hyderabad, has announced that he plans to introduce it in his restaurants as well as catering menus as there is a tremendous demand for plant protein and vegetarian protein options.

Ramasubramanian of Hello Tempayy adds that they decided to introduce tempay to India for two reasons. “Firstly, it has great flavour absorption qualities. Secondly, it is so versatile to cook as it can be used as cubes, mince or mash to prepare the foods Indians love to eat at home. As consumers use Tempayy they will see how effortlessly it fits into their kitchen as a healthy staple.”

Currently available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mysuru in four variants, they are available on Big Basket and UrbanKissan supermarket chains.

Tempay is low in saturated fat, cholesterol-free and rich in fibre (prebiotics) which makes it beneficial for gut health, diabetes, weight loss and heart health too. Plant-based protein is also easy to incorporate into one’s diet, especially for vegans and vegetarians. Sujatha Stephen RD, Chief nutritionist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, says, “Tempeh is indeed a nutritious source of protein with heart-healthy prebiotic dietary fibre and gut-friendly. However, those with soy allergies and high uric acid in their body should

avoid it.”

Quick facts

Tempay is made by a natural culturing and controlled fermentation process that binds soybeans into a cake form. A fungus, Rhizopus oligosporus, is used in the fermentation process.

It is priced between Rs 130 and Rs 150 for 200 gm