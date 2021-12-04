Shaken, not stirred: Here are some quick recipes for the yummiest mocktails

The Christmas season is here and so are the exciting, warm home parties!
Vamshi Veeragoni, bar executive at Farzi Cafe, shares some quick recipes to the yummiest mocktails your guests will thank you for!
Italian Smooch
- 6 mint leaves
- 6 julienne ginger
- 15 ml lime juice
- 10 ml sugar syrup
- 120 ml ginger ale
- 60 ml coke
Method
● Mix mint, the ginger and and lime juice well
● Gently add the sugar syrup, and then ginger ale
● Before serving, add coke
Litchi Panna Desire
Ingredients
- 120 ml Litchi juice
- 60 ml aam panna
- 6 kaffir limes
- 15 ml lime juice
- Chaat masala
Method
● Mix all the juices well
● Top with chaat masala and serve cold
Grenny Mint Royal
Ingredients
- 4-6 chunks of fresh grenny apple
- 30 ml lime juice
- 60 ml apple juice
- Homemade frenny fizz
- Mint foam
Method
● Muddle the grenny apple shake with rest of the ingredients
● Top it with grenny fizz and the mint foam
● Add ice cubes to serve cold