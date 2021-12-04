Shaken, not stirred: Here are some quick recipes for the yummiest mocktails

By Express News Service

The Christmas season is here and so are the exciting, warm home parties!

Vamshi Veeragoni, bar executive at Farzi Cafe, shares some quick recipes to the yummiest mocktails your guests will thank you for!

Italian Smooch

6 mint leaves

6 julienne ginger

15 ml lime juice

10 ml sugar syrup

120 ml ginger ale

60 ml coke

Method

● Mix mint, the ginger and and lime juice well

● Gently add the sugar syrup, and then ginger ale

● Before serving, add coke

Litchi Panna Desire

Ingredients

120 ml Litchi juice

60 ml aam panna

6 kaffir limes

15 ml lime juice

Chaat masala

Method

● Mix all the juices well

● Top with chaat masala and serve cold

Grenny Mint Royal

Ingredients

4-6 chunks of fresh grenny apple

30 ml lime juice

60 ml apple juice

Homemade frenny fizz

Mint foam

Method

● Muddle the grenny apple shake with rest of the ingredients

● Top it with grenny fizz and the mint foam

● Add ice cubes to serve cold