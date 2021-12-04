STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Shaken, not stirred: Here are some quick recipes for the yummiest mocktails

The Christmas season is here and so are the exciting, warm home parties! 

Published: 04th December 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

cocktails

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The Christmas season is here and so are the exciting, warm home parties! 

Vamshi Veeragoni, bar executive at Farzi Cafe, shares some quick recipes to the yummiest mocktails your guests will thank you for!

 Italian Smooch

  • 6 mint leaves
  • 6 julienne ginger
  • 15 ml lime juice
  • 10 ml sugar syrup
  • 120 ml ginger ale 
  • 60 ml coke 

Method
●  Mix mint, the ginger and and lime juice well
●   Gently add the sugar syrup, and then ginger ale
●  Before serving, add coke

Litchi Panna Desire

Ingredients

  • 120 ml Litchi juice
  • 60 ml aam panna
  • 6 kaffir limes
  • 15 ml lime juice
  • Chaat masala

Method
● Mix all the juices well
● Top with chaat masala and serve cold

Grenny Mint Royal

Ingredients 

  • 4-6 chunks of fresh grenny apple    
  • 30 ml lime juice
  • 60 ml apple juice 
  • Homemade frenny fizz
  • Mint foam

Method
● Muddle the grenny apple shake with rest of the ingredients
● Top it with grenny fizz and the mint foam
● Add ice cubes to serve cold

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mocktails home parties
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp