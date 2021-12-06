Green touch

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An increasing number of restaurants in namma Bengaluru offer delicious plant-based vegan dining options for non-meat eaters. Earlier, vegan options have meant eating salads, beans, and a medley of vegetables prepared without much creativity. All this has changed in recent times with chefs preparing delicious dishes with mindfully-sourced ingredients that enhance flavours, add layers to the food, and provide a holistic culinary experience.

Established in 2017, Justbe Cafe in Sadashivnagar is hugely popular with regulars for food that is free of oil, meat, dairy, refined flour, and synthetic additives. Founder Nidhi Nahata’s restaurant journey was driven by her own food and health choices. The soothing atmosphere at Justbe Cafe aptly complements the menu filled with superfood bowls, gourmet toasts, home-style curries, guilt-free desserts and refreshing beverages. The Jian Bowl comes loaded with steamed silken tofu, while the Ghani Khamma is a complete meal with bajra khichda, besan wali mangodi, pyaz ka achar, lasan ki chutney, ragi khichiya and gud. Nahata explains, “The ingredients used in the kitchen are meant to awaken our instincts which assist in building the immune system and forge a deeper relationship with food.”

New York-inspired, The Pet People Cafe in HSR Layout offers a dining experience that showcases sustainability, well-being and a healthy lifestyle. Chef Abhijit Saha’s plant-forward menu comprises nutrient-rich produce such as hemp, avocado, nut milk, seeds, berries and hydroponics. Here you will find Bagels stuffed with vegan cheese, Kale and Chickpea Salad, Mushroom and Truffle Oil Flatbread Pizza, gluten-free Quinoa Pasta, Korean Bibimbap, Mee Goreng and desserts. The beverage menu includes organic coffee, tea, kombucha, fresh juices and smoothies. Elaborating the philosophy, Chef Saha says, “Some of the best practices at the cafe include farm to fork, use of hyper-local and organic ingredients, non-usage of single plastic and zero waste food operations.”

The menu at Santé Spa Cuisine, Indiranagar draws from the philosophies of spa cuisine, which brings together the importance of using natural and seasonal ingredients, free from refinement and processing. Restaurant partner Pallavii Gupta admits, “Food for me is something that engages all my senses. Mindful eating doesn’t have to be boring, and if the food isn’t appetising, I wouldn’t be excited to eat it.” Dishes such as pizza, salad, sushi or a chocolate pie on the menu here incorporate superfoods like hemp, quinoa, matcha, charcoal, moringa and a variety of nuts, seeds and berries. International dishes, beautifully presented with local produce, include Spaghetti of farm-grown organic vegetables, Kale Pesto, Watermelon Chutney, Beetroot and Spinach Hummus and a Neem food platter, known for its antibacterial properties.

Vegan Vogue recently opened its doors in Indiranagar, offering a plant-based menu incorporating organic fruits and vegetables while making vegan fun and accessible to everyone. Inspired by global cuisines, here you can savour dishes such as the Agatogo, a modern take on a traditional Rwandan speciality served on a bed of Quinoa rice with seared plantains, roasted pumpkin and kale gravy. Then there is the Butternut Squash Ravioli, Miso Ramen, Smoked Cauliflower Soup, Tofu Guacamole Tacos, Apple Tart and the Caramel Flan. You could pair these with a range of probiotic salads and freshly pressed juices. Restaurant owner Abdul Azeez says,“Vegan food has a reputation of being boring and bland, and we wanted to prove that it can indeed be delicious and fulfilling.” A Pure & Sure store on-site is handy, should you wish to stock up on organic products for your home.

With the growing importance of healthy living, Little Italy has recently introduced a vegan and gluten-free menu that focuses on recreating classic Italian dishes with plant-based alternatives. The dishes include Wood Fired Pizzas with vegan Mozzarella, vegan Cheesecake, and vegan Chocolate Mousse. Brik Oven, famous for its original Neapolitan-style pizza, now offers a range of vegan pizzas with vegan Mozzarella, vegan Feta, San Marzano sauce, artichoke, pesto, fig, onion and vegan sour cream. Known for its delicious street food, Street Storyss in Indiranagar also offers a wide selection of vegan dishes such as Textures of Eggplant, Blue Pea Rice with Yellow Tofu Curry, No Bread Watermelon Sandwich and Bangkok Stir Fry.