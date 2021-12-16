Ditch maida, eat healthy 

Soumita Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The holiday season is right around the corner and with it comes a bonanza of tasty treats such as rose cookies, cakes, pies, breads, etc. While this is a delightful time of the year with everyone wanting to indulge, we must also keep our nutritional intake in mind.

Maida consumption is increasingly growing in our daily lives. Maida is consumed in the form of breads, parathas, samosas, pizza, burgers, bakery items, and so on, and any holiday season entails a lot of delicacies.

A majority of these dishes are made with maida as a base. It is also known as refined flour, and is a finer type of wheat flour prepared from a section of the wheat grain. Wheat is milled to remove the germ and bran, leaving just the endosperm, which produces white flour.

It is then thoroughly ground and bleached, giving maida its characteristic white colour. Maida can cause digestion troubles, diabetes, cardiac problems, impairs bone density, causes chronic inflation, obesity, and many other problems in your body. Here are some alternatives you can use:

Almond flour: This is an ultra-low-carb flour which works well. Due to its rich nutty flavour, it is often used in keto sweets and is the most popular flour. Its nutritional profile quickly makes it a favourite among keto dieters. Because almond flour is high in fat, you can reduce the amount

of butter or other fat sources in your recipe.

Coconut flour: It is low carb, gluten-free, and this vegan flour is simple to make at home, which is also good on your wallet! This high-protein flour may be used to make cookies, breads, cakes, and pancakes. Because it is gluten-free, you will need to use eggs or more baking powder to give it structure.

Buckwheat flour: This is high in antioxidants and a good source of fibre. It is widely accessible online and in local grocery shops, and referred to as gluten-free flour or Kuttu atta. It may be used to create anything, from pancakes and cakes to pizza bases and bread.

Tapioca flour: Tapioca is a starch made from the cassava root. Tapioca flour is often used in gluten-free baking in addition to being a fantastic thickening agent. It can be used to produce crisp pizza and gluten-free doughnuts.

Quinoa flour: Quinoa is one of the most protein-dense plant foods. Quinoa flour is gluten-free, has a low glycaemic index, and is high in antioxidants, making it one of the costlier options. It can be found at high-end grocery shops or online. It has a good flavour and a nice texture, making it an excellent baking ingredient.

Ragi flour: Ragi or finger millets contains iron, protein, calcium, antioxidants, and dietary fibre and is also gluten-free and easy to digest. It is now being used for much more than just rotis, idlis, and dosas. It can also be used for cookies and biscuits to cakes and sourdough. While it is also high in glycemic index, it can be used due to its good fiber content.

Banana flour: It is a gluten-free flour that is becoming increasingly popular. It has a powdery texture and is widely used as a thickener. As a result, it works well in milkshakes and smoothies. This flour gives a faint banana flavour and is excellent for baking banana bread, muffins, or cupcakes.

Soy flour: It is high in several vital vitamins, protein, calcium, manganese, iron, folate, and zinc. Some of the dishes which can be made with this are dosae, paratha, cake, muthia, dal dhokli, and pancakes.

(The writer is chief nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital)