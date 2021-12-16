STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gift me a Christmas cookie!

This Christmas, Big Fat Cupcake is bringing customised cookie boxes to give your family a fun, sweet experience

Published: 16th December 2021

By Arya UR
Express News Service

Do you wanna build a cookie snowman? asks Kochi native and home baker Tabassum Haris, who settled in Thiruvananthapuram for eight years now. The young baker who has specialized in cakes, cupcakes and cookies has come up with DIY Christmas Cookie boxes.

The perfectly baked sugar cookies shaped like Santa Claus face, ginger man, Christmas tree, snowman and socks are part of her cookie boxes alongside colourful icing bags and a pouch of sprinkles or confetti decoration. 

Tabassum's online baking outlet Big Fat Cupcake is appealing to adults and kids alike. "A dash of sweetness completes every celebration. As Christmas is around the corner, a handful of sweet cookies are an impeccable choice to celebrate. I found this DIY cookie box concept a better way to spend quality family time and satisfy your sweet tooth. Decorating sweet cookies yourself is a bonding exercise," says the former school teacher. 

"The box has six undecorated sugar cookies, piping bags with liquid icing and a bamboo stick to spread the icing evenly over the cookies. It is easy for all ages to make," says Tabassum. The cookie boxes can be customised. Even though the icing has egg white as an ingredient, the cookies are eggless says Tabassum. 

She conducted a test run in her neighbourhood before launching the boxes. "I designed this box as a way to distract children who are glued to their cellphones these days. Even after Christmas, these DIY cookies can also be added in birthday celebrations or as baby shower return gifts too," says the baker.

The young baker also specialises in alphabet tart cakes which are mostly eggless. The cake is suitable for those who like less sweet in their sweets. "I baked a tart cake for the first time for my husband’s birthday in May. I was on rest after my second pregnancy and I ended up making a heart shape tart cake for him with available ingredients at home. It usually has three layers filled with chocolate gratings, fruit slices and chocolate ganache. The alphabets or other patterns are cut in butter paper and the baked tart cake is cut in that shapes using a knife," concludes Tabassum. 

