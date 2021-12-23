These Delhi bakers are acing the art of bento cakes

By Express News Service

Although a far cry from the plum cakes usually associated with Christmas, bento cakes are all the rage in desserts. First conceptualised in Korea, these cakes are tiny—weighing around 300-350 grams, and can fit into a lunchbox—and look almost too good to eat.

Available in a variety of colours and flavours, these cakes are perfect for small home gatherings. We speak to these Delhi bakers, who have the cutest bento cakes for Christmas.

Customised delicacies

Fluerons was started by Chef Ravneet Manchanda (25) and her brother, Simarjeet Singh (27), who manages their Instagram page, in Rajouri Garden in 2020. Not particularly fond of plum cakes, the duo decided to focus on bento cakes— available in over 20 flavours and four designs— for Christmas this year. “I love the variety that you can get in bento cakes,” Singh says, “In most families, everyone has different preferences, and cakes often go to waste. The most common request we receive is to make the cakes smaller. The best thing about our bento cakes is that if you order before 12pm, we deliver the cake by 4pm (the same day).”

Where: Fleurons on Instagram

Price: Rs 550 per cake

Creamy goodness

Mahima Wassan (26) started The Home Bakers Delhi with her mother, Shraddha Wassan (49) in their kitchen in GK 1 in 2020. “During the lockdown, my family and friends appreciated it [her baking]. My mother is also a great cook. So we converted it into a home bakery.” Bento cakes are their specialty. “We do not use fondant at all, it is all cream-based,” mentions Mahima. Since everything is made at home, customers are required to pre-order the cakes. This year, Mahima has created a red Christmas bento cake, with an adorable mini Santa on it, in three flavours—lemon, chocolate and vanilla. You can also opt for cake fillings.

Where: The Home Bakers Delhi on Instagram

Price: Rs 600 per cake

Eggless creations

Shreya Choradia (22) from Paschim Vihar started Shreya’s Bae-kry in 2018. Her creations are eggless, with her bespoke cakes being a bestseller. “Bento cakes started trending post the lockdown. They are pretty, and there is not much effort involved in making them,” she mentions. For Christmas, she offers bento cakes decorated with iced wreaths, snowmen, and Christmas trees, and in flavours like Belgian chocolate and strawberry. “For the past three years, it has been a mad rush when we bake Christmas treats; I really enjoy that.”

Where: Shreya’s Bae-kry on Instagram

Price: Rs 400 per cake

