A taste of the past: Christmas recipes for the festive season

Celebrate Christmas today with these traditional recipes that are handed down through generations.

Published: 25th December 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

pork vindaloo

Pork Vindaloo (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

Pork Vindaloo

Ingredients

  • Pork: 1kg

  • Vinegar: 1 cup

  • Ginger Paste: 1tbsp  

  • Garlic paste: 1 tbsp  

  • Cumin (jeera) powder: 6 tsp  

  • Garam masala powder: 2 tsp  

  • White poppy (khus khus) seeds: 1/2 tsp  

  • Chilli powder: to taste  

  • Fenugreek (methi) seeds: ½ tsp

  • Turmeric (haldi) powder: 1tsp  

  • Salt: to taste 

  • Oil: ½ cup  

  • Curry leaves: 2-3 sprigs  

  • Mustard seed: 1tsp

Method

  • Dice the pork in 1.5 inch cubes.

  • Marinate it overnight in a cup of vinegar mixed with ginger, and garlic paste, cumin powder, garam masala, turmeric, chilli powder, and salt.

  • Next morning, pop a teaspoon of mustard seeds, half a teaspoon of white poppy seeds, half a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds, the leaves of 2 or 3 sprigs of curry leaves in half a cup of oil. 

  • Put the meat and marinade in, cover and simmer, adding water till the meat cooks and then try to evaporate as much of the water as you can and fry the meat.

  • My hybrid version-I marinade everything including the curry leaves in a stainless steel container. Some ground mustard and fenugreek seeds, I leave out the poppy seeds, I use half a cup of mustard oil also thrown in and in the morning, put the whole container on the stove on simmer, go about my business for 20 minutes.

KULKULS (Small Shell-Shaped Christmas Sweets)

Ingredients

  • All purpose flour: 1 kg  

  • Eggs (beaten well): 3  

  • Sugar (dissolved in water): 250g  

  • Baking powder: 1tsp

  • Vanilla essence: 10ml  

  • Oil (for kneading the flour): 200ml

  • Oil:  for deep frying

Method

  • Mix the flour, vanilla essence, and baking powder together, let it blend together.

  • Add the beaten egg and refined oil and mix well. Then add the dissolved sugar syrup (cooled) and knead to a soft dough. Keep aside for an hour.

  • Form kulkuls by taking small lumps of the dough and rolling on the back of a fork or a new comb, to form a small shell shape.

  • Heat oil in a deep pan and fry as many kulkuls as possible at a time. Drain and keep aside to cool.

  • To glaze or sugar coat the Kulkuls, melt 250 grams of sugar in 2 cups of water.  When the sugar syrup crystallises, mix the kulkuls in small batches. Once the Kulkuls are coated and covered with the syrup remove the kulkuls using a spoon.

  • To get the Christmas feel, mix red and green food colour to batches of the dough.

Kerala Chicken Curry

Ingredients

  • Chicken (chopped into medium sized pieces): 1 kg  

  • Ginger (thumb -sized piece crushed): 1

  • Garlic bulb: 1

  • Garlic (thinly sliced): 2

  • Turmeric powder: 1 tsp

  • Garam masala (homemade): 1 tbsp

  • Coconut Oil: 2-4 tsp

  • Green chilli

  • Coriander powder: 2.5 tsp

  • Kashmiri chilli powder: 2.5 tsp

  • Curry leaves: handful

  • Kerala onion bulbs (sliced down middle): 10-12

  • Coconut milk: 1 cup

  • Salt: to taste

Method

  • Smear the chicken with ginger, garlic salt, and turmeric. Set it aside to marinate, two hours.

  • Add coconut oil in a pan. Once it warms up add the big onions and green chilli.

  • Once cooked, add a pinch of turmeric powder, coriander powder, kashmiri chilli powder, curry leaves, garam masala, and the small Kerala onion bulbs. Mix well.

  • Once the mixture is slightly cooked, add the marinated chicken and mix well again.

  • Cover the pan. Once the chicken is 3/4 cooked add the coconut milk and water to thin down the consistency.

  • Let the dish boil for five minutes before taking it off the flame. Garnish with coriander leaves.

TAGS
Christmas Pork Vindaloo Kulkuls Kerala Chicken Curry
