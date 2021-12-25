A taste of the past: Christmas recipes for the festive season

By Express News Service

Ingredients

Method

My hybrid version-I marinade everything including the curry leaves in a stainless steel container. Some ground mustard and fenugreek seeds, I leave out the poppy seeds, I use half a cup of mustard oil also thrown in and in the morning, put the whole container on the stove on simmer, go about my business for 20 minutes.

Put the meat and marinade in, cover and simmer, adding water till the meat cooks and then try to evaporate as much of the water as you can and fry the meat.

Next morning, pop a teaspoon of mustard seeds, half a teaspoon of white poppy seeds, half a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds, the leaves of 2 or 3 sprigs of curry leaves in half a cup of oil.

Marinate it overnight in a cup of vinegar mixed with ginger, and garlic paste, cumin powder, garam masala, turmeric, chilli powder, and salt.

Ingredients

Method

Mix the flour, vanilla essence, and baking powder together, let it blend together.

Add the beaten egg and refined oil and mix well. Then add the dissolved sugar syrup (cooled) and knead to a soft dough. Keep aside for an hour.

Form kulkuls by taking small lumps of the dough and rolling on the back of a fork or a new comb, to form a small shell shape.

Heat oil in a deep pan and fry as many kulkuls as possible at a time. Drain and keep aside to cool.

To glaze or sugar coat the Kulkuls, melt 250 grams of sugar in 2 cups of water. When the sugar syrup crystallises, mix the kulkuls in small batches. Once the Kulkuls are coated and covered with the syrup remove the kulkuls using a spoon.