Get grilling

Winter is a time of the year when all you want to do is sip a cup of hot cocoa as you stay cosy under a blanket. It is also a perfect season to throw a great barbecue (BBQ) party. Three leading chefs from Delhi share simple BBQ recipes that can easily be prepared at home. Fire up your grill and impress your friends and family as they savour authentic and smokey flavours.
Chicken Satay
Ingredients
-
Chicken leg juliennes: 350 g
-
Red chilli powder: 2g
-
Turmeric powder: 5g
-
Lemongrass paste: 5g
-
Galangal paste: 5g
-
Satay sticks: 6,
-
Peanuts: 20g
-
Jaggery: 5g
-
Coconut milk: 30g
-
Garlic: 1g
-
Oil to cook: 10ml
Method
-
Marinate the chicken with all the ingredients and skewer it on the satay sticks.
-
Now grill it till it is done.
-
lake the peanut sauce by crushing the peanuts and cooking them in coconut milk with garlic and chillies.
-
Serve hot with peanut sauce
Barbecue with a twist
Those who want to experiment with traditional barbecue, the Chicken Satay is an Oriental take on the same. With traditional South Asian flavours to lemongrass and peanuts, this is a dish that will elevate your barbecue party experience to another level.
Talking about this dish, Vikramjit Roy, Co-Founder of context.eat, says, "The history of Satay dates back to perhaps late 17th or early 18th Century. Inspired by Indian kebabs, this is believed to have Javanese origins. Its unique taste profile has the ability to be liked by most people at a gathering, which makes it a perfect and safe dish to have. The addition of spices can elevate the chilli quotient for people who need it. Its adaptability makes it a perfect party snack."
Grilled Chicken with veggies
Ingredients
Chicken breasts: 500g
For the marination
-
Extra virgin olive oil: 4tsp
-
Soy sauce: 1 1/2tbsp
-
White wine vinegar: 1tbsp
-
Brown sugar: 1 1/2tbsp
-
Chilli sauce: 1 1/2tbsp
-
Worcestershire sauce: 1tsp
-
Ginger paste: 1tsp
-
Garlic paste: 1tbsp
-
Dried herbs and chilli flakes: 1tsp
-
Salt and pepper: to taste
For the veggies
-
Broccoli florets: 5-6
-
Baby corn: 5-6
-
Carrot (cut into ribbons): 1
-
Mushrooms: 5-6
-
Cherry tomatoes (cut into half): 5-6
-
Butter: 1 tsp
-
Extra virgin olive oil: 4 tsp
Method
-
Wash and dry the chicken. Make a few slits on it.
-
Add all the ingredients for the marination, it mix well and leave it to marinate for 30 minutes or longer
-
In a pan, add olive oil and butter. Toss the veggies one by one till cooked. Keep aside
-
In a grill pan, add the oil and heat well. Use an onion and season the pan
-
Add your chicken, cook on one side and then turn after 5 minutes
-
Add water and let it cook for another 10 minutes
-
Remove and deglaze the pan with white wine vinegar. Use that as a sauce
-
Assemble everything on a plate, serve hot
-
Chef’s tip: the longer you marinate it the more delicious it is
Enjoy a traditional party
For all those who like a hassle-free barbecue experience, grilled chicken with veggies can be your go-to option for a delightful New Year feast. With a side of crunchy vegetables, this dish is not only fun to make but also a hearty meal in itself. Chef Anahita Dhondy mentions, "The best thing about barbecuing is that it is interactive and fun, and most importantly it is cosy. This is an easy delicious barbecue recipe that you can make at home for your family."
Chimichurri spiced corn on the cob with green barbecue sauce
Ingredients
-
Corn on the cob: 2
-
Parsley: 100 g
-
Garlic: 30 g
-
Capers: a few
-
Olive: a few
-
Red wine vinegar: 2 tsp
-
Olive oil: 3 tbsp
For sauce
-
Spring onion: 300 g
-
Green coriander: 200 g
-
Green capsicum: 2
-
Cashewnut: 100 g
-
Chives: 20 g
-
Lemon: 1
-
Kaffir Lime: 2
Method
-
Boil the corn in salted water.
-
To make the chimichurri dressing, mix the above ingredients. The dressing can be fermented a bit to get more flavour.
-
Marinate the corn on the cob with the dressing and refrigerate.
To make the sauce
-
Barbecue the green capsicum and spring onion and take the skin off. In a blender, add the fried cashews, green coriander, chives, kaffir lime, along with the capsicum and spring onions.
Then blend.
-
Add lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.
-
Cook the cob on the barbecue and serve with green barbecue sauce
A rich blend of flavours
Blending the rich taste of prawns with the smokey grill flavour, this dish is a must-have for all fish lovers. The earthy flavours of the spices mixed with the sweetness of the fish makes for a perfect addition to your New Year celebration.
Speaking about the dish, Mohammed Mushtaq, Executive Sous Chef, Taj Palace, New Delhi, adds, "Barbecues are a great way to get people engaged at a celebratory evening, especially at home. The main preparation needs to be done beforehand so the actual barbecue process becomes the highlight of the celebration. It gives a new meaning to the concept of feasting by making the affair more interactive, lively and engaging. Plus it’s a great experiential way to unwind especially in cold winter months."
Tandoori Jheenga
INGREDIENTS
Large Prawns: 6
First Marination
-
Red chilli powder: 1 tsp
-
Salt: as desired
-
Carom seeds: A pinch
-
Ginger garlic paste: 1 tbsp
-
Lemon juice: 1 tsp
Second Marination
-
Hung curd:1 cup
-
Salt: As desired
-
Red chilli powder: ½ tsp
-
Cumin powder: ½ tsp
-
Garam masala: ½ tsp
-
Dry fenugreek leaves:1 tsp
-
Mustard oil: 1 tbsp
To Serve
-
Chaat Masala: A pinch
-
Lemon juice
METHOD
-
Clean and devein the prawns, leaving the tail on.
-
Marinate the prawns with the ingredients of the first marination. Set aside for around 15 minutes.
-
In a bowl, bring together all the ingredients of the second marination. Add the pre-marinated prawns, mix well and keep aside for two hours.
-
Skewer the prawns and grill in a preheated clay oven. Alternatively, these can be cooked with a brush of oil on a tawa
-
Remove from skewers when done. Sprinkle chaat masala, lemon juice and serve.