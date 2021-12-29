Get grilling

Dyuti Roy By

Winter is a time of the year when all you want to do is sip a cup of hot cocoa as you stay cosy under a blanket. It is also a perfect season to throw a great barbecue (BBQ) party. Three leading chefs from Delhi share simple BBQ recipes that can easily be prepared at home. Fire up your grill and impress your friends and family as they savour authentic and smokey flavours.

Chicken Satay

Ingredients

Chicken leg juliennes: 350 g

Red chilli powder: 2g

Turmeric powder: 5g

Lemongrass paste: 5g

Galangal paste: 5g

Satay sticks: 6,

Peanuts: 20g

Jaggery: 5g

Coconut milk: 30g

Garlic: 1g

Oil to cook: 10ml

Method

Marinate the chicken with all the ingredients and skewer it on the satay sticks.

Now grill it till it is done.

lake the peanut sauce by crushing the peanuts and cooking them in coconut milk with garlic and chillies.

Serve hot with peanut sauce

Barbecue with a twist

Those who want to experiment with traditional barbecue, the Chicken Satay is an Oriental take on the same. With traditional South Asian flavours to lemongrass and peanuts, this is a dish that will elevate your barbecue party experience to another level.

Talking about this dish, Vikramjit Roy, Co-Founder of context.eat, says, "The history of Satay dates back to perhaps late 17th or early 18th Century. Inspired by Indian kebabs, this is believed to have Javanese origins. Its unique taste profile has the ability to be liked by most people at a gathering, which makes it a perfect and safe dish to have. The addition of spices can elevate the chilli quotient for people who need it. Its adaptability makes it a perfect party snack."

Grilled Chicken with veggies

Ingredients

Chicken breasts: 500g

For the marination

Extra virgin olive oil: 4tsp

Soy sauce: 1 1/2tbsp

White wine vinegar: 1tbsp

Brown sugar: 1 1/2tbsp

Chilli sauce: 1 1/2tbsp

Worcestershire sauce: 1tsp

Ginger paste: 1tsp

Garlic paste: 1tbsp

Dried herbs and chilli flakes: 1tsp

Salt and pepper: to taste

For the veggies

Broccoli florets: 5-6

Baby corn: 5-6

Carrot (cut into ribbons): 1

Mushrooms: 5-6

Cherry tomatoes (cut into half): 5-6

Butter: 1 tsp

Extra virgin olive oil: 4 tsp

Method

Wash and dry the chicken. Make a few slits on it.

Add all the ingredients for the marination, it mix well and leave it to marinate for 30 minutes or longer

In a pan, add olive oil and butter. Toss the veggies one by one till cooked. Keep aside

In a grill pan, add the oil and heat well. Use an onion and season the pan

Add your chicken, cook on one side and then turn after 5 minutes

Add water and let it cook for another 10 minutes

Remove and deglaze the pan with white wine vinegar. Use that as a sauce

Assemble everything on a plate, serve hot

Chef’s tip: the longer you marinate it the more delicious it is

Enjoy a traditional party

For all those who like a hassle-free barbecue experience, grilled chicken with veggies can be your go-to option for a delightful New Year feast. With a side of crunchy vegetables, this dish is not only fun to make but also a hearty meal in itself. Chef Anahita Dhondy mentions, "The best thing about barbecuing is that it is interactive and fun, and most importantly it is cosy. This is an easy delicious barbecue recipe that you can make at home for your family."

Chimichurri spiced corn on the cob with green barbecue sauce

Ingredients

Corn on the cob: 2

Parsley: 100 g

Garlic: 30 g

Capers: a few

Olive: a few

Red wine vinegar: 2 tsp

Olive oil: 3 tbsp

For sauce

Spring onion: 300 g

Green coriander: 200 g

Green capsicum: 2

Cashewnut: 100 g

Chives: 20 g

Lemon: 1

Kaffir Lime: 2

Method

Boil the corn in salted water.

To make the chimichurri dressing, mix the above ingredients. The dressing can be fermented a bit to get more flavour.

Marinate the corn on the cob with the dressing and refrigerate.

To make the sauce

Barbecue the green capsicum and spring onion and take the skin off. In a blender, add the fried cashews, green coriander, chives, kaffir lime, along with the capsicum and spring onions.

Then blend.

Add lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.

Cook the cob on the barbecue and serve with green barbecue sauce

A rich blend of flavours

Blending the rich taste of prawns with the smokey grill flavour, this dish is a must-have for all fish lovers. The earthy flavours of the spices mixed with the sweetness of the fish makes for a perfect addition to your New Year celebration.

Speaking about the dish, Mohammed Mushtaq, Executive Sous Chef, Taj Palace, New Delhi, adds, "Barbecues are a great way to get people engaged at a celebratory evening, especially at home. The main preparation needs to be done beforehand so the actual barbecue process becomes the highlight of the celebration. It gives a new meaning to the concept of feasting by making the affair more interactive, lively and engaging. Plus it’s a great experiential way to unwind especially in cold winter months."

Tandoori Jheenga

INGREDIENTS

Large Prawns: 6

First Marination

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Salt: as desired

Carom seeds: A pinch

Ginger garlic paste: 1 tbsp

Lemon juice: 1 tsp

Second Marination

Hung curd:1 cup

Salt: As desired

Red chilli powder: ½ tsp

Cumin powder: ½ tsp

Garam masala: ½ tsp

Dry fenugreek leaves:1 tsp

Mustard oil: 1 tbsp

To Serve

Chaat Masala: A pinch

Lemon juice

METHOD