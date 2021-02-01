Fine Thai dining at 'Bo-Tai Switch'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green décor, beige interiors, ceiling-to-floor windows that open to the alfresco dining area, and sumptuous food, sounds just right for a breezy afternoon.

Published: 01st February 2021 07:49 AM

Interiors of Boi-Tai Switch

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Green décor, beige interiors, ceiling-to-floor windows that open to the alfresco dining area, and sumptuous food, sounds just right for a breezy afternoon. That is Bo-Tai Switch for you, the fine-dining restaurant at Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel. Opened recently, this chic space by day transitions into a high-energy bar by night. To get the best of view while sampling the Thai meals, we sit at one of the socially distanced tables by the glass window. For entrée, we tried the Preserved Raw Mango and Avocado Salad.

Crispy and tangy in equal parts, thanks to the dried coconut shavings and mango, the avocado’s creamy texture was further enhanced by the rocket leaves. Next, the TomYum Soup came loaded with broccoli, pumpkin, carrots, spring onions, beans and fried mushrooms, is on the spicier side. From the whole new range of cocktails, I ordered the Full Moon Festival, adorned with flowers and its rosy sweet notes were a delight. The Medley of Frangible Mushrooms was crunchy and piquant.

Coated in Thai sauces and jaggery, the fried mushrooms were cooked with spring onions that acted as the best ingredient. On the chef ’s recommendation, we tried the purplish blue rice flour dumplings that didn’t appear delectable, but the stuffed vegetables complemented the Sweet Chilli Sampalok. I have a soft corner for Baos, and was glad that these ones passed the test. It’s crispy avocado and corn filling with a soft bun is a must-try.

For the mains, we chose Kanomjin Veg Noodles with Thai Vegetables in black bean and coriander sauce as an accompaniment. The gravy was a bit strong, so I enjoyed my noodles without it. For dessert, I picked the Coconut Crème Brulee with dried coconut filling. It was as good as its presentation, but the coconuts go to waste because the guests just relish the cream inside. Overall, places like Bo-Tai Switch make you fall in love with Asian flavours.

