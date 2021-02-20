Can snacking be healthy? This firm says absolutely!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Snacks and health do not seem to go hand in hand, but a brother-sister duo from Hyderabad came up with the idea of healthy snacks for children. Timios, founded in 2016, has a range of healthy food products designed for children of all ages starting from six months to 12 years.

“Children today have access to packaged food more than ever. A quick stop at the supermarket can result in a number of snack packs that are mostly unhealthy. The genesis of Timios started with an aim to offer age-appropriate and healthy snacks for children,” said co-founder Aswani Chaitanya.

Co-founder Hima Bindu, who is also a nutritionist, said: “Our products are completely non-fried, have no added sugar or salt and are packed with age appropriate portion size and ideal as an in-between meal snack. Every product is made with natural ingredients and contains zero preservatives. The products are constantly tested till the end product is manufactured.”

Stating that all their products are organic, Aswani said: “Our products are directly sourced from farmer’s produce organization (FPO) that is 100 per cent organic. With a lot of analysis, raw materials are purchased from approved suppliers by carefully designed specifications for checking environmental contamination, heavy metals and other pollutants. With seven categories of products, Timios offers finger food, munchies, energy bars, biscuits, probiotic bites and much more. While developing these products, we reached out to pediatricians and identified factories.”

The startup is funded by MTR Foods Pvt Ltd. They have recently raised Pre Series A funding led by Rangsons Technologies LLP, part of NR Group.

The round also saw participation from Paipal Ventures LLP. The co-founders said that the pandemic has been a good one for them and they did not see any drop in sales.

“We saw an increase in demand during the pandemic. With kids now staying at home, most parents are concerned about the junk snacks that children consume,” added Aswani.