STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

This 'Postcard' serves the best of taste from 12 states

The brand is looking forward to a line-up of exciting new products, not to mention their recent launch for the US market through Amazon.

Published: 21st February 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ashish Nichani and Sudarsan Metla

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

When Ashish Nichani and Sudarsan Metla first met while working together at the ING Group, they bonded instantly over a common love for food and travel. Driven by passion, both quit their banking jobs to foray into the world of speciality food. The duo founded Postcard in November 2019 to elevate the experience of enjoying traditional Indian snacks procured from 12 states.

From the snacks in Kerala with a distinct aroma of coconut oil, to the robust flavours of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, or the trademark ‘jhal’ mixtures of the East, the Kathiyawadi style with its unique sweet-savoury combination and the mild flavours of Chettinad, Postcard became the perfect platform to showcase the microcultures through a repertoire of snacks. Kolhapuri Bhadang from Jaysinghpur, Maharashtra; Sattur Sev of Tamil Nadu; kachoris of Jamnagar, Gujarat; Pune  Bhakarwadis—Netflix and Chill suddenly achieved a whole new meaning.

Following their motto of taste, authenticity and passion, the duo first started out with an e-commerce marketplace for speciality food called Place of Origin in 2015, before they ventured into Postcard. “The marketplace hosted 4,000-plus products from 400 local brands. Over time we had over 3,00,000 active customers who would transact frequently. Our Postcard selection is derived from our insights of customers, their behaviour, their feedback and preferences. We have chosen the most favoured products, representative of different regions and with a wide variety of flavours which are otherwise unavailable in the market,” says CEO Nichani.

Since the focus is to help Indians discover local flavours, authenticity is important. The team ensures that the products are sourced from its known place of origin, and is made by local food artisans. “This approach is more difficult but it’s our USP,” says Metla, COO of the company. For example, one of their customers from Kochi who was regularly ordering Jamnagari Chiwda, said: “To me, opening a pack of Postcard is like opening a pack of happiness.” Another wrote: “Even though I can’t travel during these times, our taste buds get to go on a taste trip with Postcard.” 

The brand is looking forward to a line-up of exciting new products, not to mention their recent launch for the US market through Amazon. “The pandemic has had a transformational impact on our business. It led to a net increase in the number of consumption opportunities,” say the duo. So for those hunger pangs, a platterful of snacks is just a click away. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Postcard Indian snacks
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp