Food trends for the millennials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : With rising consciousness among millennials towards the environment and sustainability, many are exploring food options that are free of chemicals, fertilizers and pesticides and something that is less processed.

Studies show that 40 per cent of millennials have embraced a plant-based diet during the pandemic. In 2020, when cooking at home became the trend thanks to the lockdown, this generation experimented in their kitchens, in healthier ways than one. Most prefer organic foods.

The organic food space in India has changed much in the past 15 years defining culinary trends. City-based organic brand 24 Mantra has a wide array of organic products like pulses, lentils, rice and other staples. Rajashekhar Reddy Seelam, Founder and Managing Director did 12-year long research and groundwork in creating the organic ecosystem, setting in motion the organic movement.

With this, he set up one of the earliest entities in the space - Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd. Sresta with a small set of farmers and land area. The brand has more than 200 products, covering 45,000 farmers and cultivating 2, 25,000 acres of land across 15 states in India.

“Hailing from an agriculture family myself, I was alarmed to see the soil, plants and nature being poisoned by the pesticides and chemicals and the deep impact this had on the farmers and rural indebtedness. I set out on a journey to transform the lives of the farmers, create means of sustainability for them and create a better and greener world for the future generations,” says Raj.

Good food guide

Contrary to the criticism that millennials consume too much fast food, statistics reveal quite the contrary. According to the Organic Trade Association, 52% of organic consumers are millennials and this generation consumes 52% more vegetables than their older counterparts.

The global organic food and beverage market is projected to reach USD 350,050 million by 2026. The Indian market stood at a value of USD 849.5 million in 2020 according to Expert Market Research and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% between 2021-2026, to reach a value of USD 2601 million.