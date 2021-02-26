Burger that

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

After introducing generations of Indians to the café culture (thanks Mocha), deli chic (Smoke House Deli), and a whole new meaning to partying (Social much?), among a slew of foods, beverages and the destinations to enjoy them in, Riyaaz Amlani’s Impresario Handmade Restaurants has now ventured into the cloud kitchen space with BOSS Burgers.

This delivery-only brand has beaucoup burgers (split into Boss and Super Boss levels), sidekicks (read appetizers), shakes and coolers, with desserts and dips. There are a bunch of combos to switch things up, whether you are Netflix and chilling or jamming with friends or fam.

Super Boss Combo

Wanting to pass both levels, we order the Juicy Lucy Mutton Burger from the Boss section, and the Truffled Three Cheese Tenderloin Burger from the Super Boss. What better sidekick to a couple of big burgers than hot wings, and so we go with the Tennessee Chicken Wings, with a bottle of their signature Cold Coffee.

The food comes impeccably packaged and partitioned, none of the contents any the worse for wear, leading us to tear right in. Much like the rest of the world, we immediately love Lucy, with the lamb patty stuffed to the limit with oozing cheese in a toasty brioche bun, each mouthful crumbling gorgeously with the wickedly caramelised onions and aioli.

But when it comes to putting a ring on it, we look (and taste) no further than that tenderloin. With an aioli perfumed with the umami bouquet of high quality truffle oil and a melting tenderloin and cheese patty betwixt pickles and that same toasty bun, this burger is a greasy, glorious mess, and one we cannot wait to make again. The piquant yet sweet wings and the decadently rich cold coffee are good, but like the name says, the burgers are the boss. COST: Rs 199 onwards