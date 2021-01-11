STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The right amount of eating stuff at Delhi's 'Uncle Jack'

Originally hailing from the Land of the Five Rivers, Uncle Jack’s dishes out classic Tex-Mex fare, with characteristically big-portioned, big-flavoured Punjabi savoir faire.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:46 AM

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Knowing as we did that we were going to be doing a lunch review at Uncle Jack’s, the newly opened American style eatery in Greater Kailash-II, we eschewed breakfast for the presumably calorific content to come. As it turns out that wasn’t enough.

​This first outlet in Delhi offers North American food with all the usual suspects, from burgers, hot dogs, tacos and quesadillas to all-day waffle breakfasts, super shakes, smoothies and even quasi-poutines in the form of fries with various toppings, including bacon, which we did ordered, and did not regret.

Popular meals from Uncle Jack

Speaking of pop culture references, the menu items are named after American personalities of varying repute, and so we order the Clinton’s Sliders, a Pit Bull, a Fried Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla, and their Signature Mutton Cheeseburger. To wash it all down, we avoid eye contact with the shakes and go with another signature: the Pink Lemonade.

Unsurprisingly the Clintons come first — a trio of chicken sliders, perked up by the addition of grilled peppers and a sauce on just this side of piquant; the bright beetroot infused buns make the dish pop. Their Cheeseburger is similarly done away with post-haste, though we can’t help wishing for a bit more cheese.

The Pit Bull is a cornucopia of Tex-Mex flavours, layered with nachos, salsa, Pico de Gallo, cheese, potato tortes, grilled chicken and vegetables. It’s technically a Tacho platter, but just as a rose is as sweet with any name, this is perfect munchies food that will have you scraping the bottom of the bowl.

The Quesadilla was textbook: gooey cheese and tender well marinated chicken studded with peppers and served between soft yet crisp tortillas, all the better when washed down with that sweet and sparkling pink lemonade. We may be obese after this like many Americans, but at least we’ll be happy.

Side trivia
Pros: Classic American fare with epic Punjabi portions at reasonable prices

Cons: We wish there had been a QR code for the menu instead of disposable leaflets, which along with a lot of extraneous packaging, in presentation of the dishes, don’t really mesh during a pandemic.

Meal for two: Rs 500 (Including taxes) Address: M22, M-Block Market, Greater Kailash 2

