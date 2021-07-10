Cue for barbecue as Hyderabad gears up for rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s going to rain cats and dogs in Hyderabad the next few days, predicts the weatherman. This means the craving for pakodas with adrak-elaichi chai or a bowl of piping hot instant noodles is bound to go through the roof. But this monsoon, get over these desi classics and bring out the skewers. Let’s give the grill a chance because it’s barbecue time.

With DIY cuisine a rage world over amid the pandemic, Hyderabadis are keeping up with the trend in their own way. Dorcus Rishika, an analyst at a corporate firm, has an entire DIY barbeque set at home, which she bought during the lockdown. “We all were bored during the lockdown and my family needed something exciting to do. So, we started to have barbecue gatherings over the weekend on our terrace. It’s a beautiful experience with all the lights, music, now the rain and some juicy meats. We do it often now,” she says.

Photo: Express

Sheba, an MBA graduate and a die-hard foodie, loves to experiment with her food. So, she picked up a set too. “I brought the entire barbecue kit. I marinate the chicken, call some friends over and we all have fun grilling it. We also grill paneer and other veggies, just to give our sessions a bit of a spin. There’s something about a barbecue party that makes people bond better,” she says.

Varun Watkins doesn’t own a kit but hangs out at this friends’ place where he mans the grill. “It is always fun having friends around and cook some delicious grilled chicken and fish. We have a grill stand under which there’s burning coal. There’s always good music playing in the background,” he says.

While the DIY cuisines trend has definitely picked up in Hyderabad, especially when it comes to barbecuing, there is one brand that’s taking things forward. Barbeque Nation plans to soon give disposable grills to customers for them to have intimate barbecue sessions at home. “Currently under this concept, we do not sell marinated meat. On this disposable grill, one can cook chicken, seafood, corn and veggies at home,” says Mansoor Menon, chief development officer of Barbeque Nation.

DIY cuisine, the new rage

With DIY cuisine a rage world over amid the pandemic, Hyderabadis are keeping up with the trend in their own way. Many have bought an entire DIY barbeque set so that they can hang out with their friends over the weekends and grill away to golory