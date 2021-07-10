STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
’Tis the season for Gongura

Gongura (red sorrel leaves), which are not only packed with taste but also a range of health benefits, holds a special place in Telangana/Andhra cuisine.

Gongura Pacchadi.

Gongura Pacchadi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Gongura is an excellent source of protein, carbohydrates and fiber, and a rich source of vitamins and minerals. Also, in these Covid times when immunity is all we talk about, the high content of Vitamin C in Gongura does the trick. Try your hand at these recipes before these leaves go out of season. 

Gongura or Red sorrel leaves. (File photo)

GONGURA PACCHADI 

Ingredients:
8-10 dry Red Chillies (according to your taste)  |  2 tbsp coriander seeds |  1/2 tsp fenugreek seeds  |  300 gm Gongura leaves |  For seasoning |  2 tbsp sesame oil |  1/2 tsp mustard seeds  |  1 tsp split urad dal  |  2-3 dry Red chillies 3-4 cloves of garlic, crushed 

Method:
●  Pick the gongura leaves from the stems, wash them thoroughly, dry it with a kitchen towel. Chop them up and keep aside
●  Heat a pan over a medium heat and roast the dry red chillies, coriander seeds and fenugreek seeds until they are light brown, aromatic and toasted. Once cooled, add them to a mixer grinder and make a smooth powder
● In the same pan, heat oil until warm; add the mustard seeds, urad dal and red chillies. Let these crackle and the dal should turn golden brown and crisp
● Stir in the crushed garlic and saute for a few seconds. Add the chopped Gongura leaves, salt to taste and the ground powder. Keep stirring until the Gongura turns soft. Adjust the salt and chilli according to your taste. Cook for a minute till the oil separates
● wYour Gongura Pachadi is ready. Store it in the refrigerator for a week and serve it along with dosa, idli, pesarattu or with hot steamed rice and ghee

