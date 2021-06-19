Bowl of carbs & comfort

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Last month, Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh took weight watchers by surprise when she endorsed eating rice by calling it ‘a plate full of happiness’. Though it is a staple food item in many parts of the country, this cereal grain has earned the dubious distinction of being ‘fattening’.

However, of late, celebrities and nutritionists have jumped to its defence, saying that consumers are often overlooking the benefits this traditional item offers. Rakul Preet wrote: “Many of us think that rice is fattening! No it isn’t. On the contrary, it’s the easiest form of carbs to digest for the body. It heals the gut which in turn helps in better absorption of nutrients.

Most importantly it’s basic food and easily available even during lockdown. So eat simple, nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity.” When we asked Dr Janaki Badugu, a nutritionist who runs the Diaita Eatright Clinic, she said: “There is nothing wrong with having white rice, but you should watch your portions. It is false that weight gain is proportional to the quantity of rice you eat, but there are many who fear this cereal.

They go to the extent of saying that if they eat rice in the afternoon, they will gain weight by evening. But if we look at the major cereals, they release a similar amount of calories. Be it rice, wheat, ragi, millets or even legumes, 100 gm of each of these release calories between 320 to 375. What these cereals differ in is their nutrient profile. For example, wheat and ragi have more fibre than the others. Polishing rice takes away its nutrients, and thereby, hand-pounded rice or brown rice can be alternative options.

But if you are taking white rice in limited portions, you can easily include it in your meals.” Dr B Sujeeth Kumar, a consultant surgeon, said: “White rice is deficient in bran and germ layer, and hence does not have any nutrients and fibre. An easy way to make rice more nutritious is to have it with lentils and green leafy vegetables. This combination brings down the glycemic index of rice, which means sugar is absorbed in the body over three-four hours without causing any sudden spike in blood sugar.

This leads to less hunger pangs and prevents overeating.” “At the end of the day, it is not the fault of the rice that you are gaining weight. If you are eating rice with oily curries and fried sides, it increases the total calories of a meal. Also, lack of portion control too can provide you more calories than you can burn. The body stores the leftover calories as fat, and that is how people gain weight,” adds Dr Janaki.

A layered thing

Outer layer of rice - B vitamins

Inner layer - carbohydrates, amino acids

Polishing reduces B vitamins and fibre content

Rice and fevers

Rice kanji (gruel) is an excellent potion to have if one contracts the virus. It can bring down fever and

also relieve the body of aches. Another good side of this grain is that it is gluten-free. The starch and B vitamins in rice also makes it a calming agent which can reduce stress and anxiety.

Recommended portion

A tightly-packed cup (250 ml) of rice per meal is recommended for adults, even for those who are trying to lose weight.

Okay for diabetics?

Rice has a high glycaemic index (70), which makes diabetics jittery about having it. The index is a

measure of how quickly a food causes our blood sugar levels to rise. However, if we take rice with dal, vegetables, curd etc., the GI comes down to around 50. When the food becomes complex, the GI gets

reduced.

TRY THESE QUICK RECIPES

VEGETABLE SAFFRON RICE PILAF

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups long grain rice (Basmati)

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion (chopped)

2-4 cloves of garlic ( finely chopped)

1/4 cup fresh or frozen peas*

1 red or yellow bell pepper (chopped*)

1 carrot (peeled and chopped*)

1/2 tsp salt (or to taste)

1/2 tsp white pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

4 1/2 cups (about 1 litre) vegetable stock

1/2 tsp saffron threads

METHOD:

Make vegetable stock using carrot,celery, leeks onion and bay leaf

Add white wine and sauté

Heat olive oil in a pan, add onion and sauté it until transparent. Add garlic and sauté until the colour lightens

Pour the vegetable broth into the pan, after simmering, add rice and stir it

Close the pan with a tight fitting lid and bring the rice to simmer over medium heat

Reduce the heat to low and cook the rice for 20-25 minutes, until the liquids are absorbed and the rice is done

Remove the rice from heat and let it stand for another 10 minutes

Fluff the rice with a large fork and garnish with sliced olives, chopped fresh parsley before serving with a side of pickles

For reheating, fry the rice pilaf in a hot pan with a drizzle of oil

(Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre)

EDAMAME SOY JASMINE RICE

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups jasmine rice

1/2 cup boiled Edamame bean

1/2 cup carrot

1 tbsp garlic

1/2 cup spring onion

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp white pepper

METHOD:

Boil jasmine rice for 10 minutes till its cooked

Add oil to a hot pan and add chopped garlic. Sauté for a few seconds

Add the diced carrot and cook for a minute. Add the rice and boiled edamame seeds into the rice

Fry the rice till a smoky flavour is achieved

Season with salt and pepper, add soy sauce

Garnish with spring onions and serve

(Jr. Sous Chef Prithvi Raj Singh, Yi Jing, ITC Kohenur)

BAGARA KHANA

INGREDIENTS:

4 tsp ghee

2 bayleaves

1 tsp shahi jeera

3 pods green cardamom

1/2 mace | 4 cloves

1 small cinnamon stick

1 medium sized onion (sliced)

3 green chilies (slit)

2 tbsp ginger garlic paste

A few sprigs of mint leaves

300 g Basmati rice

Water as required

Salt to taste

METHOD:

Wash rice well and soak for 10-15 minutes. Drain

In a thick bottom pan/vessel, heat ghee

Add the whole spices and let the flavor seep in the ghee. Do not overheat

Add sliced onion and sauté till translucent

Add ginger garlic paste and saute until onion turn golden brown

Add slit green chili

Lower the flame and add the soaked rice

Saute lightly without breaking the rice

Add mint leaves

Add luke warm water and salt, water level should be one-and-half volume of the rice

Stir lightly occasionally until water comes to a boil

Cover and simmer for 10 minutes, give a gentle mix making sure water is absorbed but the rice is moist

Cover and simmer for a few more minutes until rice is cooked completely

Garnish with brown onions and fresh mint leaves

Serve hot with a korma or Khatti dal

(Chef Sudhir Nair, Executive Chef - The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace)