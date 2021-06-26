STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Order directly from the chef’

Today, chef-owned establishments can hope to rejoice, because there is Eezaroo.

Village Degh

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

When the Big Bang happened, there were so many things to fill the void. When the opportunity to have home delivery of food in India happened, Zomato and Swiggy filled that void.

Started by the good folks who ideated and affixed one of the city’s most popular food festivals, Grub Fest, Eezaroo gives you the option to order directly from the chef, as I was told. Supporting local businesses whilst giving a platform to chefs, Eezaroo hopes to slowly unravel the stories of culinary connoisseurs through their platforms, paving the way for them to stand out.

Charging a minimum commission (10 to 18 per cent), the platform flourishes on the exponential growth of other outlets. Each chef brings their story to the table - a story translated through a tradition that has been passed down from generations, a story narrated through an unconventional approach to food and a story yet to be discovered, or just a good meal to your home; dealer’s choice.

Some brands on board include Slow BBQ by Mousim Sidana, Village Degh by Osama Jalali, Caara, and Bordough Cookies. Aman Kumar and Arjun Jain, commenting on the lack of being able to introduce new brands to an ever-ravenous market for a taste of the old and a chance of the new, say, “When the first pandemic hit a lot of uncertainty was caused and a lot of people lost their jobs.

The concept of ‘work from home’ became the solution for everyone to sustain themselves. The F&B dining experience was affected majorly and we noticed a shift in this space.” “A lot of chefs, cooks, and people started selling unique products from their homes.

We noticed there were many brands with the same story and the same problem, that their brand was ‘limited’ to colonies and their small circle of friends,” say the duo, adding, “We wanted to help them gain accessibility, recognition and create a seamless ordering and delivery system. Our aim is to create a business model promoting local business.”

Village Degh
