Door-To-Door: Here is a list of Delhi-NCR's best burger delivery services

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

There's really nothing good going on in the city, and those who are fortunate enough to be safe in our homes can do no better than hunker down and ride out this fresh tsunami of cases. While we do that, here are five of Delhi-NCR's best burger delivery joints, who promise a delicious, and safe, meal in our homes.

BURGER SINGH

Burger Singh provides a range of finger-licking budget desi burgers. This burger chain has several exciting options to pick from. The brand's Craft Burgers are made with Indian spices and flavours in a traditional Indian way. Burger combos such as Amar Prem Veg Burger and Jai Veeru Chicken Burger are also offered.

The White Guy Burger is exactly what someone who doesn't want something spicy or overly flavoured should get. It is a patty, pickled gherkins, caramelised onions and cheese; basically, a classic American chicken burger. Burger Singh recently went international, so feel proud when you eat at this chain as it is one of the first Indian fast-food chains to go global.

Order directly online or from Zomato/Swiggy

THE BURGER COMPANY

Maintaining the taste and quality consistency across the outlets has always remained a major challenge for every brand But not for The Burger Company, a Gurugram-based firm redefining the fast food concept in India through its carefully crafted menu, modern yet comfortable interiors and warm hospitality.

The Burger Company was started by a young couple and it became an instant hit and famous for its Big Gourmet Burgers. They have created varieties that appeal to all Indian taste buds. Outlets all over Delhi-NCR

BOSS BURGERS BOSS

Burger is armed with classic burgers that are pure treats for the soul. Every burger is made to order from scratch, using only the freshest produce and condiments. A collection of crazy combinations works together like a charm, born out of a need to get playful with flavours, ingredients, and combinations.

You can go for an all-time classic like the OG Aloo Tikki Burger, or try something new, like the delicious Holy Guacamole! Black Bean Burger, or Truffled 3 Cheese Tenderloin Burger. The brand offers many exciting varieties to please every burger.

Order directly online or from Zomato/Swiggy

BURGERAMA

Burgerama, started in Delhi-NCR by three friends with a common love for burgers, specialises in recreating authentic, international flavours with their burgers, taking the unusual step of avoiding going with Indian flavours and ingredients like so many of its counterparts, and instead offering cheeseburgers in chicken, lamb and (buff) tenderloin, along with vegetable variants.

Order directly online or from Zomato/Swiggy

AKU'S BURGERS

Aku's Burgers, a previously delivery-only burger business now has physical outlets in Defence Colony and CyberHub, Gurugram. Aku's® - The Brrgrr Co., to give the brand its full name, has been started by financial analyst turned chef and Culinary Institute of America alum Akriti Malhotra, and going by her menu, she is seemingly as serious about the Hamburg-origin sandwich as we are, boasting a barnyard full of burger choices, strengthened with plenty of sides and shakes. Pick-up as well as home delivery