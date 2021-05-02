STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Samosawala from Google: How The Bohri Kitchen fights the pandemic

The Bohri Kitchen in Mumbai is fighting the pandemic to protect the ancient culinary heritage of a small Gujarati trading community.

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Munaf Kapadia with his mother

Munaf Kapadia with his mother

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Take a nibble off the golden triangle's corner. Smell the fragrant steam rising from the mincemeat stuffing. Squeeze some lemon on it. Add a dash of mint chutney. Blow in through the hole to cool the inside. Take a mouthful. Sigh. This is the recommended procedure to relish the famous smoked keema samosa at Mumbai's The Bohri Kitchen (TBK) owned by Munaf Kapadia.

With the city reeling under a never-subsiding coronavirus tsunami, samosas are salvation. So is TBK’s pineapple ice cream, rainbow pulao, zuban (goat tongue) in red gravy, bheja (brain) pakora and ghevar mithai. TBK is a pioneer in organised Bohri commercial cuisine in Mumbai where until four-odd years ago, the menu was niche and the khansamas rare.  

Kapadia was inspired by the traditional dinners made by his mother. TBK started off for selective clients being served in the family’s dining room. Mumbai is an eclectic food city - like the butter chicken of Delhi Punjabis and the shami kababs of Purani Dilli, Mumbai's generic food comes from Parsi tables, Irani cafes and the kitchens of the Bohras.

"Security and stability are subjective," says the foodpreneur who quit a job at Google to sell samosas and has been featured in Forbes Under 30 list. The company's monthly turnover reached Rs 35 lakh with over 200 orders a day.

"In August 2015, when I was hesitant to take the leap, my boss said, 'Kapadia, in the worst case scenario, TBK won't work out and you’ll be back to the corporate race. But, if TBK works out, what it would do for your personal and professional growth would be incomparable'. I took his advice.”

To catch up on pandemic reading, a samosa aficionado cannot make a better choice than How I Quit Google to Sell Samosas by Kapadia and published by HarperCollins India. A light-hearted take on his entrepreneurial journey as the Chief Eating Officer of TBK, it captures the highs and lows of setting up a food business.

"My parents have impacted and contributed to my success. They are behind the incredibly high ‘C-Sat’ (customer satisfaction) and the impeccable quality of TBK's menu. It is ironic that people give me credit for ‘empowering my mother’, when it’s the other way round," Kapadia says. 

Having become famous for signature Bohri dishes, TBK has wowed the Bollywood crowd. He recalls the evening when a young lady came for a weekend meal. Throughout the meal she kept her sunglasses on. "I was surprised because our living room isn’t that well lit," remembers Kapadia.

It was only when she got up to wash her hands that the family recognised her - film actor Aditi Rao Hydari, a half Bohri herself. Another time, Kapadia got a call from 'Adi' asking for a 'Thaal' experience to be arranged at his residence. He refused since they had not begun catering yet. Later it turned out that it was Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. He wanted to treat his wife Rani Mukherjee, which Kapadia eventually agreed.

Before the COVID-19 wave, Kapadia had scaled up TBK from an exclusive home dining concept to an exotic delivery business with five outlets. "The pandemic stopped us in our tracks," he regrets. Now TBK has shrunk to one outlet, but it plans to expand to other cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru.

"Despite the uncertainty we are not giving up. We are fighting COVID with our own weapon -Bohrifoodcoma which is equally contagious, but of the good kind. We are kind of starting from scratch, one biryani at a time," smiles Kapadia. Mumbai is not complaining about getting infected, for once.

Dal Chawal Palida

Ingredients

Palida

Tur dal: 200 gm; methi dana: 1 tbsp; sabut jeera: 1 tbsp; garlic: 2 tbsp chopped; besan: 2 tbsp; onion: 1 chopped; tomatoes: 3-4 chopped; kokum: 2-3; drumsticks: 4 peeled and cut; turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp; chilli powder: 1 tbsp; salt to taste

Dal Chawal

Leftover dal from the palida; basmati rice: 400 gm soaked for 2 hours; garlic: 2 tbsp; onion: 3 sliced; cinnamon: 1 small stick; cloves: 3; sabut jeera: 2 tbsp; capsicum: 1 sliced; ghee: 3 tbsp
methods

Palida

Cook dal with 5 cups of water, salt and turmeric; strain and keep the water; heat 2 tbsp oil, add garlic, saute till golden brown; add methi, jeera, red chilli powder, turmeric and besan; roast and add onions, tomatoes; pour in some of the water of the dal, stirring continuously; add the kokum, drumsticks; let it cook on slow flame till the drumsticks are done; garnish with fresh coriander.

Dal Chawal

Boil water and add the rice; add salt and juice of one lime. When rice is half-cooked drain out the water; heat ghee; add garlic, jeera, cloves and cinnamon; saute and add onions; fry till golden; add capsicum and cook for 2 minutes; add the remaining dal; In a flat pan layer basmati followed by dal, and rice again; garnish with fried onions; pour 2 tsp of ghee on top; simmer for 20 minutes on a tawa.

Good Food, Good Times

TBK, with its curated home dining concept, takes guests through the history of the Bohra community, the story behind every dish with tidbits of trivia thrown in. The meal is eaten around a Thaal—a large communal metal plate that can seat up to eight people around it. Around 25-50 people are hosted every weekend, with the menu comprising seven courses that changes every week.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Bohri Kitchen Munaf Kapadia Rainbow pulao
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp