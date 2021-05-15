STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scoop of joy: Here are some fun ice-cream recipes

This summer, make your own ice cream at home with these simple, no equipment recipes.

​Chunky monkey ice cream

​Chunky monkey ice cream

By Express News Service

Stay cool, stay safe. This summer, make your own ice cream at home with these simple, no equipment recipes

Chunky monkey ice cream

Ingredients

  • Fresh coconut milk - 3 cups

  • Almond milk - 1 cup

  • Ripe bananas - 4-5 bananas, frozen

  • Vanilla extract - 1 tsp

  • Raw sugar/ preferred sweetener - 6-8 tbsp

  • Almond butter - 2 tbsp

  • Almond chips - ¼ cup

  • Chocolate chips - 1/8 cup

  • Chocolate chunks - 1/8 cup

  • Salt - tiny pinch

Method

  • Pour the fresh coconut milk and almond milk into a blender jar.

  • Melt sugar and into liquid syrup and let it cool down.

  • Add the frozen bananas into the blender and blend it.

  • Add the vanilla extract and the almond butter into the mixture and blend it again.

  • Pour the liquid sugar syrup when at room temperature and blend it once more.

  • Pour the ice cream mixture into an air tight container and store it in the freezer for two hours.

  • Now remove the ice cream and garnish it with almond chips, choco-chips and chocolate chunks.

  • Put the ice cream back into the freezer for a minimum of six hours.

Alphonso mango ice cream

Ingredients

  • Condensed milk - 350 gm or 1.5 cups

  • Whole milk (full fat) - 200 gm 

  • Fresh cream -100 gm or 1/2 cup

  • Ripe Alphonso mango - 300 gm or 2-3 mangoes

  • Cornflour - 15 gm or 2 tbsp

  • Ice cubes - 2 trays

Method

  • Prep work: Empty all the ice cubes into a wide bowl and keep ready. Peel and chop the flesh of the mangoes, puree into to a smooth paste using a blender and keep ready. Dissolve cornflour in two tablespoons of milk and set aside.

  • In a heat-safe bowl, combine condensed milk, whole milk and fresh cream, mix well and heat, stirring all the while till the mix begins to boil

  • Add the cornflour-milk mixture to the above hot mix, keep stirring continuously. Stir for another 1-2 minutes, till you notice that the hot mix has begun to thicken.

  • Turn off the flame and place the entire bowl, on top of the ice cubes, to cool quickly.

  • Once the mix has cooled to room temperature, blend in the mango puree into the ice cream mix

  • Freezing the ice cream: Pour the mango ice cream mix into a storage box with a wide mouth. Freeze for two hours. Then scrape out the semi-frozen mix into a blender and blend thoroughly. Pour the mix back into the same box and freeze.

  • Repeat the above two steps three more times - after the last time, let the ice cream freeze overnight, so that it firms up well.

  • You can serve ice cream with a garnish of fresh mango pieces!

- Aarti Laxman Rastogi,  Founder of Artinci

Easy cookies and cream ice cream

Ingredients

  • Whipping cream - 480 gm

  • Condensed milk - 400 gm

  • Vanilla extract - 1 tsp

  • Oreo - 15 to 20 biscuits

Method

  • Whip the cream using a hand or stand mixer until it forms stiff peaks.

  • Fold in the condensed milk and vanilla extract and mix gently so the cream stays inflated.

  • Add 3/4th of the crushed Oreo to the mix. Again, mix it in gently.

  • Transfer the mix into a storage container and sprinkle the remaining Oreo on top.

  • Store it in the refrigerator for at least eight hours before serving.

- Ajay Joe and Unni George, (@ulo.icecream on Instagram)

