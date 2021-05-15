Scoop of joy: Here are some fun ice-cream recipes

By Express News Service

Stay cool, stay safe. This summer, make your own ice cream at home with these simple, no equipment recipes

Ingredients

Method

Put the ice cream back into the freezer for a minimum of six hours.

Now remove the ice cream and garnish it with almond chips, choco-chips and chocolate chunks.

Pour the ice cream mixture into an air tight container and store it in the freezer for two hours.

Pour the liquid sugar syrup when at room temperature and blend it once more.

Add the vanilla extract and the almond butter into the mixture and blend it again.

Add the frozen bananas into the blender and blend it.

Melt sugar and into liquid syrup and let it cool down.

Ingredients

Method

Prep work: Empty all the ice cubes into a wide bowl and keep ready. Peel and chop the flesh of the mangoes, puree into to a smooth paste using a blender and keep ready. Dissolve cornflour in two tablespoons of milk and set aside.

In a heat-safe bowl, combine condensed milk, whole milk and fresh cream, mix well and heat, stirring all the while till the mix begins to boil

Add the cornflour-milk mixture to the above hot mix, keep stirring continuously. Stir for another 1-2 minutes, till you notice that the hot mix has begun to thicken.

Turn off the flame and place the entire bowl, on top of the ice cubes, to cool quickly.

Once the mix has cooled to room temperature, blend in the mango puree into the ice cream mix

Freezing the ice cream: Pour the mango ice cream mix into a storage box with a wide mouth. Freeze for two hours. Then scrape out the semi-frozen mix into a blender and blend thoroughly. Pour the mix back into the same box and freeze.

Repeat the above two steps three more times - after the last time, let the ice cream freeze overnight, so that it firms up well.