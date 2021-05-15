Scoop of joy: Here are some fun ice-cream recipes

Stay cool, stay safe. This summer, make your own ice cream at home with these simple, no equipment recipes
Chunky monkey ice cream
Ingredients
Fresh coconut milk - 3 cups
Almond milk - 1 cup
Ripe bananas - 4-5 bananas, frozen
Vanilla extract - 1 tsp
Raw sugar/ preferred sweetener - 6-8 tbsp
Almond butter - 2 tbsp
Almond chips - ¼ cup
Chocolate chips - 1/8 cup
Chocolate chunks - 1/8 cup
Salt - tiny pinch
Method
Pour the fresh coconut milk and almond milk into a blender jar.
Melt sugar and into liquid syrup and let it cool down.
Add the frozen bananas into the blender and blend it.
Add the vanilla extract and the almond butter into the mixture and blend it again.
Pour the liquid sugar syrup when at room temperature and blend it once more.
Pour the ice cream mixture into an air tight container and store it in the freezer for two hours.
Now remove the ice cream and garnish it with almond chips, choco-chips and chocolate chunks.
Put the ice cream back into the freezer for a minimum of six hours.
Alphonso mango ice cream
Ingredients
Condensed milk - 350 gm or 1.5 cups
Whole milk (full fat) - 200 gm
Fresh cream -100 gm or 1/2 cup
Ripe Alphonso mango - 300 gm or 2-3 mangoes
Cornflour - 15 gm or 2 tbsp
Ice cubes - 2 trays
Method
Prep work: Empty all the ice cubes into a wide bowl and keep ready. Peel and chop the flesh of the mangoes, puree into to a smooth paste using a blender and keep ready. Dissolve cornflour in two tablespoons of milk and set aside.
In a heat-safe bowl, combine condensed milk, whole milk and fresh cream, mix well and heat, stirring all the while till the mix begins to boil
Add the cornflour-milk mixture to the above hot mix, keep stirring continuously. Stir for another 1-2 minutes, till you notice that the hot mix has begun to thicken.
Turn off the flame and place the entire bowl, on top of the ice cubes, to cool quickly.
Once the mix has cooled to room temperature, blend in the mango puree into the ice cream mix
Freezing the ice cream: Pour the mango ice cream mix into a storage box with a wide mouth. Freeze for two hours. Then scrape out the semi-frozen mix into a blender and blend thoroughly. Pour the mix back into the same box and freeze.
Repeat the above two steps three more times - after the last time, let the ice cream freeze overnight, so that it firms up well.
You can serve ice cream with a garnish of fresh mango pieces!
- Aarti Laxman Rastogi, Founder of Artinci
Easy cookies and cream ice cream
Ingredients
Whipping cream - 480 gm
Condensed milk - 400 gm
Vanilla extract - 1 tsp
Oreo - 15 to 20 biscuits
Method
Whip the cream using a hand or stand mixer until it forms stiff peaks.
Fold in the condensed milk and vanilla extract and mix gently so the cream stays inflated.
Add 3/4th of the crushed Oreo to the mix. Again, mix it in gently.
Transfer the mix into a storage container and sprinkle the remaining Oreo on top.
Store it in the refrigerator for at least eight hours before serving.
- Ajay Joe and Unni George, (@ulo.icecream on Instagram)