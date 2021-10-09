Festive fillings: These Delhi restaurants serve Sattvic thalis

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

As a celebration of the nine auspicious days of the Hindu calendar, most of North India decks up to prepare for one of the most significant festivals of the community. Every element of the festival is special—the gorgeous outfits, the pandals, as well as the Ramlila. With the festive season, scrumptious food is also a must. On these nine days, many observe fasts and only consume Sattvic food. Derived from the word 'sattva', Sattvic is a Sanskrit word meaning both pure and natural. Gone are the days when Sattvic food was considered tasteless and boring. This year, Navratri food gets a contemporary twist thanks to a few restaurants in the city.

Indian fare with a modern twist

Being one of the few fully-vegetarian restaurants in Delhi, Sattvik is a must visit for those who are fasting on Navratri. With a menu that features dishes from all over the world, the chef’s favourites include the Palak Patta, Sattvik Agnihotra, the Malai Broccoli, among others. Their Navratri Thali is about a modern twist on Sattvic food and includes dishes such as Sabudana Tikki, Shakarkandi Seekh, Paneer Makhani, Quinoa Kofta, Aloo Anardana Rasmisa, to name a few. The thali is curated by head chef Gunjan Kumar, who says the Sattvik Navratri Thali is an amalgamation of culinary treasures from all over the world. Kumar highlights, “We have brought a smorgasbord of cooking styles and street food that reflects our cosmopolitanism.”

Where: Sattvik, Select Citywalk, Saket

Turn vegan with Sattvic delicacies

The South Indian restaurant Imly has also created a specific Sattvic menu for the nine days of fasting. Curated by corporate chef Aman Puri, the menu features a collection of dishes that have a contemporary twist to them. The chef recommends the Navratri Special Thali with classics such as Sabudana Khichdi, Kuttu ki Poori, Kachche Kele ke Kofte and Sabudana Kheer along with appetisers like Sabudana Popcorn and Banana Chips Papdi Chaat, which are recent additions. “With many moving towards veganism, Sattvic food is a less spicy and high-in-protein alternative. Our body is our temple and I believe we should always fill it with good food,” concludes Puri.

Where: Imly, all outlets in Delhi NCR

A good way to lead a healthy & balanced life

Keeping the festivities in mind, the chefs at AnnaMaya, the food hall at Andaz Delhi, have launched a special Navratri Thali inspired by the myriad flavours of India. The thali is a representation of the benefits of Sattvic food and is made from locally-sourced, natural ingredients. It features an array of traditional fast dishes such as Kuttu ki Poori, Gulab ki Kheer, Samak Rice, Dahi Bhalla, Kaddu Bharta, Sabudana Kichidi, and more. “Sattvic meals don’t have any of the ingredients that are considered toxic by the Vedas. Focusing on local, seasonal and wholesome produce, this kind of diet is a very good option for people planning to lead a healthier and balanced life. Making a person feel lighter, this diet increases consciousness and improves the mental health of a person,” adds Chef Akshay Bhardwaj of Andaz Delhi while explaining the benefits of Sattvic food.

Where: AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi, Aerocity

Organic food that is wholesome

Anardaana, a popular restaurant for mouth-watering Indian cuisine, has introduced a Navratri combination only for Delhi. Served as a thali till October 15, it will include Sattvic delicacies such as Sabudana Papad, Vrat wala Shahi Paneer, Samak ke Chawal, Aloo Tamatar ki Sabzi, Kuttu ki Poori, Sabudana ki Kheer, fresh fruit and yogurt. Chef Manoj Rai explains, “Sattvic food is a great way to detoxify your body and cleanse your digestive system. It is low on sugar and uses rock salt, raw fruit, and buckwheat flour, which make the entire diet wholesome, pure and nature-based.”

Where: Anardaana, Karkardooma

Flavour-friendly, innovative dishes

While the first thing that pops in your head when thinking of Punjab Grill is Butter Chicken, the restaurant has introduced a pure non-cereal based thali to celebrate the nine days of Navratri. Created especially for this festive season by head Chef Sareen Madhiyan, their Navratri Thali is nothing short of a three-course meal, which feature dishes such as Koshimbir Salad, Shakarkandi Kamrakh ki Chaat, Sabudana Bhel, Samak Rice, along with their signature dish, Chironji ki Dal. Satiate your sweet tooth with their Makhana Kheer and the Kesari Petha. “It’s never necessary for a dish to have onion and garlic to be flavourful,” says the chef. When asked if he would recommend Sattvic food, Madhiyan concludes that he would definitely, as it not only connects one to their roots but is also believed to purify one's thoughts.

Where: Punjab Grill, all outlets at Delhi NCR