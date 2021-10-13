Three foods you probably didn't know you could eat during Navratri fasting

Ritika Samaddar By

Celebrated throughout the country with much pomp and show, Navratri marks the beginning of Dasara, Karva Chauth and Diwali. During the nine-day long Navratri celebration, many go on a fast to seek the blessings of the goddess with the very few meals that are allowed.

Consuming food with limited choice often makes us wonder what can we eat to stay energised while fasting through these nine days. Here are three foods you probably didn’t know you could eat while on a fast

Quinoa

Did you know that quinoa is a pseudo cereal and part of the family as amaranth, which is a seed, not a grain? It works nicely as a substitute for rice, food one can eat during Navratri fasts as it is packed with protein, fibre and various vitamins and minerals. It is nutritious and will replenish you with an instant energy fix.

Sweet potato

While fasting, if you crave a sweet flavour, then you need to add sweet potato to the menu. Sweet potato is known to remove dehydration from the body. It contains elements like potassium, sodium and calcium which are very beneficial for the body. It is also known as an immunity booster.

Almonds

Almonds can be a good snack to munch on during Navratri. With their subtle, buttery flavour and versatility, they can easily be eaten by themselves or as part of a nuts and seeds mix. Besides this, their nutrient-rich profile makes them an apt choice for any kind of snacking - whether it's in between meals, while binge-watching, midnight munching or even before or after a workout.

Almonds are also known to provide energy that will keep you active during the festivities especially when fasting. Added to that, they are known to have satiating properties which will help in keeping a person full in between meals.

And finally, eating a handful of almonds during the Navratri fasts can also be wonderful for the skin, as almonds contain healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which have been shown to impart anti-ageing properties that may benefit skin health.

(The writer is Regional Head-Dietetics at Max Healthcare - Delhi)