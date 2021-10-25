Fun, fit and festive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the festive season comes a number of concerns, particularly about weight watching. Nidhi Nahata, founder of the JustBe Resto Café in Sadashiva Nagar, has just the thing to ease your mind about it. The cafe is an oil-free vegan and vegetarian cafe and, at the start of this month, put out a 30-day meal prep challenge for anyone willing to take it up.

The challenge entails those who sign up follow a regime of clean and healthy eating for 30 days, with the café delivering lunch and dinner to the participants and advising them on how to eat healthy, providing recipes for smoothies and herbal teas, and various other methods for a clean and healthy diet. The café offers a range of wholefood and plant-based meals and the challenge reflects that as well with meals ranging from palak rotis and aloo malai to macaroni and cheese, and a variety of pizzas.

The meal plan is versatile and thorough with a must-do check-up for every participant at the start of the plan to gauge their health and each meal catered specially to them based on their allergies, dietary requirements, and preferences, as well as on whether they need extra protein for working out amongst other things. The plan is also versatile in terms of when and how they are arranged, with the option to deliver the meals directly to the participants’ workplaces every day at a designated time.

“We’re trying to break this myth that healthy and clean eating is boring,” says Nahata of both the café and the challenge. She introduced the challenge as a way to make healthy eating more fun and easily accessible to people who want to understand and eat clean.

“We use nothing refined, no maida, no sugar, no dairy, meat or honey. We don’t fry food at all Even when we cook, we don’t use a microwave or anything aluminium because even the preparation matters,” she says. The meal plan is priced at a base rate of Rs18,500 with the café offering a number of discounts and vouchers as well as free check-ups.