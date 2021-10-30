Hangover Theory

Aman Dua By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A hangover is mostly an after-party effect. With Covid, many people are now celebrating weekends in home parties. As there is no time limit within a complex, these parties are sure to extend late into the night.

In India, there is a myth that if you mix your alcohol, you end up having a hangover the next morning. But ask any mixologist/bartender and they will disagree with you as hangovers are not a result of mixing alcohol. It’s about how you take care of your body before and after consuming alcohol.

There are many reasons for hangovers and this is the result of many different things — having really bad spirits, the eating habits while drinking or getting dehydrated during drinking sessions.

To avoid such issues as this, there are many precautions that one can take.

The quality of the spirits/alcohol consumed should be of good quality. Do not worry about mixing different spirits, especially as it is very common in cocktails. Dairy products should be consumed prior to drinking alcohol, which helps in digesting it. Food is a very important part in avoiding hangover. Hence, make sure that you eat during and post your drinking session. Make sure you drink enough water throughout the time you are drinking.

The water level in the body goes out and hangover persists for a long time the next day. So, make sure that you drink atleast two litres of water before going to bed.

Another remedy for a hangover and heaviness in your head the next day is to have fresh lime water to get rid of it.

Enjoy your drinks, but be sure to keep yourself hydrated and also stay within your limits.