STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

Hangover Theory

The water level in the body goes out and hangover persists for a long time the next day. So,  make sure that you drink atleast two litres of water before going to bed. 

Published: 30th October 2021 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Drinks

For representational purposes. (Photo | Galvanina)

By Aman Dua
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A hangover is mostly an after-party effect. With Covid, many people are now celebrating weekends in home parties. As there is no time limit within a complex, these parties are sure to extend late into the night. 

In India, there is a myth that if you mix your alcohol, you end up having a hangover the next morning. But ask any mixologist/bartender and they will disagree with you as hangovers are not a result of mixing alcohol. It’s about how you take care of your body before and after consuming alcohol.  

There are many reasons for hangovers and this is the result of many different things — having really bad spirits, the eating habits while drinking or getting dehydrated during drinking sessions. 

To avoid such issues as this, there are many precautions that one can take. 

  1. The quality of the spirits/alcohol consumed should be of good quality.
  2. Do not worry about mixing different spirits,  especially as it is very common in cocktails.
  3. Dairy products should be consumed prior to drinking alcohol, which helps in digesting it. 
  4. Food is a very important part in avoiding hangover. Hence, make sure that you eat during and post your drinking session.
  5. Make sure you drink enough water throughout the time you are drinking. 

The water level in the body goes out and hangover persists for a long time the next day. So,  make sure that you drink atleast two litres of water before going to bed. 

Another remedy for a hangover and heaviness in your head the next day is to have fresh lime water to get rid of it. 

Enjoy your drinks, but be sure to keep yourself hydrated and also stay within your limits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp