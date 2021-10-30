Hello Halloween: This weekend, whip up some fun and easy recipes

By Express News Service

Spooky Sandwich

Ingredients

Multigrain Bread Slice 1 Multigrain Bread Slice

(top layer) 1 Guacamole /Cheese Spread 2 tbsp Red Bell Pepper 1/2 Purple Cabbage 5-6 leaves English Cucumber 1 Boiled Egg /Boiled Potato 2 Cheese Slice 1

Green Pea 1 Black pepper corns 2

Quick Guacamole Recipe:

Smash a ripe avocado and add grated garlic ¼ tsp, ¼ tsp salt, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tbsp chopped onion, 1 tbsp chopped tomato, 1 tbsp chopped coriander and mix well.

Notes

The recipe has a main Spooky Sandwich with a Coffin Sandwich and a flying Egg Monster

Embellishments

Purple cabbage: This needs to be cut into thin strips, you can use kitchen scissors for the same.

Red Bell Pepper: For this, you need to cut a thin strip for the lip and small circles for the red eye. You can first use a knife to cut a big chunk and then use scissors to make a circle out of it. You need to make red eyes. Cut thin strips for the ‘red cross’ on the small sandwich which is in the shape of a coffin.

Cucumber: Measure the length of the slice and then cut cucumber slices lengthwise. You also need one circular slice for two ears and two thin strips for the ear hair.

Egg: The white portion of the eye is again a small portion from an egg white.

Cheese Slice: Take half a slice of cheese and make a smile on top and then use knife to cut out the teeth.

Toasting: Toast both the bread slices in a grill pan, so you get the strips on them and keep them ready. If you don’t have grill pan, you can toast them in a regular pan/toaster too.

To Assemble

The Coffin: Cut the top slice in half, put the Guacamole on the white side of the bread, close it and then trim the top in an inverted V-shape. Now, the toasted strips should look like a Coffin, you can then put the red bell pepper strips to make the red cross.

The egg: Poke three holes gently with a straw; put pepper corns to create the eyes. Make a small slit on the top and put the purple cabbage strips and then gently place the egg on two open leaves of the purple cabbage.

The Spooky Sandwich: Take a black plate and keep a slice of bread on it. Spread the guacamole/cheese and arrange the cucumber slices. Now, use the purple cabbage strips to make the hair and red bell pepper and egg white cut-outs for the eyes. Next, use the pea to create the nose, and the bell pepper cut-out for the red lips. Gently place the white cheese under the lips for the ‘monster’s’ teeth. Cut the circular slice of cucumber in half and use them for the ears and put the thin strips across them.

If you have any left-over cucumber, you can cut then in form of coffin and stick cheese cut outs as a cross too.

– Rakshita Dwived

Spider cupcakes

Ingredients

Chocolate cupcakes

All-purpose flour 1 cup

Dark cocoa powder 3 tbsp

Castor sugar ½ cup

Baking powder ½ tsp

Baking soda ½ tsp

Vanilla extract ½ tsp

Instant coffee powder ¼ tsp

Flavourless oil 1/3 cup

Milk 2/3 cup

Vinegar 2 tsp

Salt ¼ tsp

Method

Sift flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Keep it aside.

In a bowl, mix sugar, instant coffee powder and milk. Whisk well until it dissolves.

Add oil and vanilla extract.

Add in the sifted dry ingredients in two successions until it’s mixed well and lump-free.

Lastly add vinegar and give it a good whisk.

Transfer the batter to cupcake liners and bake them in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees for 18-20 minutes. Cool it completely.

For whipped cream frosting

Non-dairy whipping cream 175 gm

Sifted icing sugar 3 tbsp

Vanilla extract ½ tsp

Method

Whip all these with an electric beater until you get stiff peaks. Keep it refrigerated till used.

For chocolate ganache

Milk chocolate 70 gm

Cream 35 gm

Method

Microwave cream until it’s hot. Pour over chopped milk chocolate. Keep it aside for 5 minutes.

Mix it using a spatula till it’s smooth. Cool completely before use.

To assemble, carefully cut a small circle in the centre of the cupcakes and dig out the middle.

Fill it up with cut strawberries, raspberries or orange marmalade.

Frost it with the whipped cream frosting.

Take some chocolate ganache in a piping bag, snap off the tip and pipe long legs on top of the frosting.

Take an Oreo cookie, place it in the centre and top it with edible eyeballs made out of fondant. Voila, you have spider cupcakes ready for Halloween.

– Ashwini Hebbar

Pumpkin Oatmeal muffin

Ingredients

Rolled Oats 240 gm

Milk 250 ml

Vegetable oil /Melted butter 50 gm

Eggs 2

Sugar 75 gm

Pumpkin puree 150 gm

Vanilla extract 1 tsp

Salt 1/4 tsp

Choco chip 1/2 cup

Baking powder 1 tsp

Pumpkin puree:

Peel and clean the pumpkin,

in a pressure cooker, add 1/2 cup of water along with the pumpkin, cook it for 1 whistle, cool the pumpkin and puree them in a mixer.

Take 200 gm oats in a

mixer and make coarse powder

and set aside.

Pre-heat the oven for

10 mins at 180 C.

Method

Crack open the eggs in a mixing bowl, whisk

them along with the sugar.

Add vegetable oil/melted butter, milk and pumpkin puree and mix well.

Add the vanilla extract and mix them with the wet ingredients.

Add coarsely powdered oats, rolled oats, baking powder and salt, gently mix together to form a smooth batter.

Scoop and fill the muffin linings with the batter.

Bake them for 20 mins at 180 C in a pre-heated oven.

Cool them completely and enjoy the muffin with your coffee.

– Sujtha Ruban