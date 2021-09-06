STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Food

A farm on my table!

This 37-acre farm is where natural farming and sustainable living redefine clean eating while recreating forgotten traditions

Published: 06th September 2021 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

There is no fixed menu and there are no dish names.

There is no fixed menu and there are no dish names.

By Aslam Gafoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wood fire, freshly-plucked vegetables and fruits, native meats and eggs, solar roof panels, a harvest-driven menu and culinary folktales shared around a chef’s table are hallmarks at Farmlore, which recently opened on the edge of Bengaluru city. Designed by Prateek Sabharwal of Creatomy, this idyllic 18-seater restaurant sits within a 37-acre farmland, lush with trees sprouting chickoo, mango, coconut, banana, brinjal, radish, carrot and leafy greens.

Beyond the imposing wooden entrance door, the contemporary and Instagram-friendly restaurant interiors blend seamlessly with the farm environment. Colourful artwork by Philippines artist Albert John Mallari takes centre stage, drawing inspiration from Karnataka’s produce and traditions, while fusing the state regions in a kaleidoscopic collage. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows visually bring the outdoors inside, olive green chairs match the foliage outside and striking white quartz stone table tops form a perfect backdrop to accentuate the food and tableware by Cutipol and Worktree.

It has taken a few years of patience, perseverance and food experimentation for Farmlore founder, Kaushik Raju, and co-founder and chef-patron, Johnson Ebenezer, to see their locavore philosophies spring to life, which melds modern techniques with forgotten traditions. Head chef Mythrayie Iyer and junior sous chef Avinnash Vishaal form the core group of four who ideate, research, forage, cook, ferment and serve a farm-dictated meal five days a week at lunch and dinner.

There is no fixed menu and there are no dish names. But, there are ingredients that the chefs creatively adapt to whip up a visual and flavourful feast which forms part of the five-course and 10-course dining ritual. It’ll include jackfruit, jamun, quail, gongura, Mangalore prawns, corn, coriander bolts, Bannur lamb, moringa, ragi, Hallikar cow milk, duck, Kollam rice, huli soppu, Malabar oysters, Giriraja eggs, Teja chillies, joni bella, Mandya butter, Coorg chocolate and sanikatta salt. The menu keeps changing around seasonality, and a few recipes are named and retained if they become crowd favourites.

The food cooks in wood-fired ovens and pits with the fire generated from pruned mango woods. This supports the sustainability quotient and adds  rich character to all the recipes. Hydroponic tents house the daily produce using traditional farming methods, and solar panels supply the power source to reduce the carbon footprint. Waste management, energy conservation and eco-friendly practices add to the philosophy at Farmlore.

While the table arrangements in the restaurant exude an intimate setting, our favourite seats in the house are around The Pass, a chef’s table for six, from where you can see the kitchen team up close as they unfold locavore tales around each delicious dish.

Getting there 

Farmlore, Survey No.67, Sathanur Village, Bagalur Post, Bengaluru

Open Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner

Rs 3000 for a five-course tasting menu available for weekday lunch & Rs 5000 for a ten-course tasting menu 

By reservations only

www.farmlore.in 

Aslam Gafoor
(The author is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp